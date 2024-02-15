The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) was asked to confirm that the taskforce had been scrapped after the housing secretary made the admission at a session of the House of Lords’ Built Environment Committee last week.

Michael Gove argued that the taskforce was not necessary due to “a greater level of grassroots leadership” that had emerged since it was announced under Boris Johnson’s premiership in March 2021 with £10m in seed funding.

Asked by Earl Russell during the committee hearing why the MMC taskforce has never met, Mr Gove said: “I do not believe that a taskforce, per se, is necessary.”

However, his decision to abandon the taskforce has been criticised by a modular house builder, which said that “without agitation from government the market will continue to resist change”.