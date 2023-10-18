DLUHC defends missed affordable target after London mayor calls for underspend to be reallocated

The government has defended its affordable targets after the London mayor called for a reported underspend to be reallocated to the capital #UKhousing

The DLUHC maintains that the surrendering of cash in this way and reprofiling it are a normal part of government finance and that it was incorrect to suggest it couldn’t be spent.

It was reported in July that the housing department had reported a £1.9bn underspend, which included money for building safety and programmed spending on the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) for 2022-23.

Sadiq Khan has called on the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to reallocate any unspent affordable housing funding to City Hall if it is unable to meet its national targets.

This is because it provides departments with flexibility to manage their pressures between years and the government with the ability to target funding in areas that need it.

But a subsequent analysis by the Chartered Institute of Housing estimated that 5,000 new affordable homes could have been funded from part of the multibillion-pound figure.

A National Audit Office report from September last year found that the AHP will achieve 241,000 starts, compared with a published target to deliver 250,000 starts by March 2023.

The London component of this was exceeded in March 2023, with 116,782 homes delivered.

The remainder was not met by Homes England, which fell short of its target, with only 126,800 starts by the end of March 2023.

This means the government started only 243,582 homes by March 2023, around 6,500 short of their initial 250,000 target.

In July this year, the government’s housing agency blamed the Mini Budget last year, claiming it had “evaporated” its contingencies. Its latest annual accounts revealed it failed to hit any of its housing delivery targets for the second year in a row.