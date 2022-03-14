DLUHC picks preferred choice for Regulator of Social Housing chair role

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The chair of London-based association Network Homes has been selected as the government’s preferred candidate to be the chair of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).
Following an open competition, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has selected Bernadette Conroy to be the chair of the English regulator.
She is set to replace Simon Dow, who has been serving as interim chair since January 2018. The RSH became a stand-alone body in October 2018.
The news follows a government announcement in October that it was seeking someone to fill the new role.
A job advert revealed that the role will pay £65,000 a year for a maximum of two days’ work a week, while it will involve helping to “guide the next phase of growth and development” at the RSH.
The Social Housing White Paper, published in October 2020, set out proposals for a significant overhaul of the RSH’s consumer regulation function.
“The role will require ensuring that the regulator continues to deliver in these more challenging times, and that going forward it can respond and evolve to delivering a more consumer-focused regulatory regime involving a significant change in the size and role of the organisation,” the DLUHC said.
Ms Conroy has been chair of 20,000-home Network Homes since July 2016.
She also serves as a non-executive director at the Financial Conduct Authority, Community Health Partnerships and Milton Keynes Development Partnerships, and is independent chair of the buildings and estates committee at the University of Cambridge.
Ms Conroy will now face questions from MPs on the DLUHC committee on 21 March before the appointment is finalised.
Announcing the news on social media, DLUHC said: “We are delighted to announce our preferred candidate for the chair of the Regulator of Social Housing, Bernadette Conroy.
“She brings a wealth of experience which will be invaluable as we transform how the social housing sector is regulated.”
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