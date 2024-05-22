The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has signed a deal to accelerate the use of “cutting-edge” technology to improve the planning process #UKhousing

The deal was signed at the annual UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) on Tuesday.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed by Joanna Key, director general for regeneration, housing and planning at the DLUHC, and Dr Wei Yang, chief executive of the Digital Task Force for Planning, will introduce new software to planning systems across the country to “give communities more say” on applications, and “improve experiences of buying or selling properties”, the government said.

The new technology will also enable developers to identify suitable sites for new homes quickly and “unblock development stuck” in the planning system, the government said.

The task force is a non-profit focused on digital innovation to improve the planning system.

The DLUHC already funds councils to speed up the adoption of technology that will improve community engagement in the planning process through the PropTech Innovation Fund.

So far, local authorities across the country have received £12m for more than 100 pilot schemes.

The DLUHC said the programme was saving councils “thousands of pounds and hundreds of hours during the planning process”.