DLUHC’s £1.9bn underspend, repair job delays and cutting carbon emissions – what #UKhousing has been talking about this month

The news that the levelling-up department handed back £1.9bn unspent to the Treasury has gone down as well as anyone might predict in the sector. Maria Morgan, a board member at small housing association Kineara, perhaps summed it up best, saying: “How is this possible.”

Housing officer Christos Hatjoullis noted: “Perhaps central government could allocate that money to registered social landlords to build genuine social housing where it’s needed?”

“Dish it out to the councils that need the money to upgrade their stock! Social housing is screaming for cash injection,” suggested Mark Killeen, a stock condition surveyor. All three were contributing to extensive discussions of this news on LinkedIn.