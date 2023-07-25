DLUHC’s £1.9bn underspend, repair job delays and cutting carbon emissions – what #UKhousing has been talking about this month

Jess McCabe picks out the most interesting housing-related conversations that happened across social media over the past month
The news that the levelling-up department handed back £1.9bn unspent to the Treasury has gone down as well as anyone might predict in the sector. Maria Morgan, a board member at small housing association Kineara, perhaps summed it up best, saying: “How is this possible.”
Housing officer Christos Hatjoullis noted: “Perhaps central government could allocate that money to registered social landlords to build genuine social housing where it’s needed?”
“Dish it out to the councils that need the money to upgrade their stock! Social housing is screaming for cash injection,” suggested Mark Killeen, a stock condition surveyor. All three were contributing to extensive discussions of this news on LinkedIn.
ITV covered the story of Irene Eve, 84, a disabled pensioner who tried to take her own life after being “imprisoned” in her flat for months after a lift broke.
On LinkedIn, Chartered Institute of Housing president Lara Oyedele said: “Everyone knows how critical lifts are especially in tall buildings. However, in this and many other similar cases, various reasons, excuses and explanations are provided to explain why the lifts remained out of action for months. Although I don’t believe any one person on purpose decided to leave the lift in its faulty state, the excuses are not good enough.”
She went on: “I’m asking my colleagues think twice when you don’t open that email, delay that job order, postpone that site visit, forget to make that phone call, don’t get round to approving that invoice etc to think about the possible consequences [of] your inaction. People’s lives and sanity are impacted by the decisions we make (or don’t make).”
This month saw the Climate Change Committee publish its latest report on progress towards cutting the UK’s carbon emissions. Anyone looking for a guide should read the Twitter thread by the committee’s chief executive, Chris Stark (@ChiefExecCCC), which summarised some of the main findings that he described as a “reality check” for what still needs to be done.
Today we publish @theCCCuk annual report on progress in reducing UK emissions.— Chris Stark (@ChiefExecCCC) June 28, 2023
We reflect on policy progress in a year that brought the UK’s first recorded 40C day and spiralling fossil fuel costs.
And there’s a reality check on the acceleration needed for 2030 and beyond.
🧵 pic.twitter.com/aDAa1Zw53t
Key takeaways included the relatively neglected issue of adaptation of social housing for changes to the climate.
@ChiefExecCCC tweeted that “unprecedented numbers of heat-related deaths” occurred last summer, which was the hottest on record, with this year potentially being even hotter. On emissions from buildings, Mr Stark said the policy details are “still largely missing”, while on heat pumps he says the UK is at the “bottom of the pile in installations per capita across Europe”.
As @GreenpeaceUK later tweeted: “France installed 10x MORE heat pumps than the UK last year. We’re getting left behind the rest of Europe.”
France installed 10x MORE heat pumps than the UK last year.— Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) July 17, 2023
We're getting left behind the rest of Europe.
Why can't the UK government get their act together and provide us with low-carbon homes and cheaper bills?
@PaulMcLennan7 – Scottish housing minister, one of the more prolific tweeters of the housing ministers
in the UK
@mmbuchs – Milena Buchs, professor of sustainable welfare at the University of Leeds, tweets on how to make policies to cut emissions more socially equitable
Emma Pinchbeck (@ELPinchbeck, chief executive of trade association Energy UK) shared some reflections on a story by @GuidoFawkes that, at an industry meeting on how to improve communication around heat pumps, she had joked: “Apart from setting fire to The Telegraph editorial desk?” As the meeting was under Chatham House rules – so shouldn’t have been attributable – Energy UK wasn’t responding to the story, she said.
She added: “Any journos (including Telegraph ones past and present, sorry guys!) that do speak to me won’t be bothered by any such joke, I would imagine, as they’re normally the first people I go to to ask Qs. They don’t normally mind my bad jokes. Sometimes they print them. No news there.” And: “I would feel mortified if one of my jokes is taken out of context and hurts anyone: so I’m sorry, and I’ll do The Guardian next week.”
Meanwhile, on LinkedIn, Imran Mubeen, director of treasury at Bromford, shared some thoughts after an investor event on the housing association’s carbon emissions.
As well as reflecting on the importance that investors see in social landlords reporting all their emissions, he noted: “If there is a competing tension between the E [environmental] and S [social] of ESG [environmental, social and governance], how do we synthesise outcomes to prioritise our customers? A real example at Bromford has been fleet emissions increasing this year as we have had more vans on the road to catch up on repairs post Covid – emissions in that area have increased, but it’s the right thing to do. What we must now focus on is the electrification of our fleet.”
On TikTok, people in temporary accommodation have been sharing their experiences.
@raisingmytwogals is one such account. Her “unfiltered council house tour” has gained thousands of views and comments.
Norwich homelessness organisation @stmartinsnfk swept onto new social network Threads with a photo of residents with an owl.
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