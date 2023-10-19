Do hope value reforms hold the key to unlocking social housing?

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As the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill re-enters the commons, changes to compulsory purchase orders could have a crucial impact on social housing supply, writes Mairi MacRae
Over the past month, Shelter has been at party conferences to make it clear that solving the housing emergency must be a top priority for any political party wanting to form the next government. But while everyone waits and plans for the election, our politicians still have communities to serve and work to do to lay the foundations to build our way out of this crisis.
Welcome promises and commitments flowed out of the party conferences: the Liberal Democrats committed to 150,000 social homes a year; Conservative housing secretary Michael Gove re-committed to the Renters’ Reform Bill “this autumn”; and the Labour Party pledged the “biggest boost to affordable housing for a generation”.
No party can consider itself ready to lead the country unless it is willing to tackle the housing emergency head-on and make social rent homes a priority.
There are more than 130,000 children homeless and living in damaging temporary accommodation – the highest ever recorded. We won’t solve homelessness without building a new generation of social housing, but we can’t do that without changing the underlying rules.
One thing we must do, and which all three parties have committed to, is reforming the planning system.
Right now, the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill is re-entering the House of Commons. The reforms outlined in the bill could radically shake up councils’ ability to build social homes and break down one of the biggest barriers to social housebuilding: the price of land.
“A new generation of social rent homes is the only sustainable solution to the housing emergency and the way the country rebuilds its housing system long term”
In March, the government introduced a change to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill to reform the Land Compensation Act 1961. As the bill comes back to the commons, it’s vital that Mr Gove pushes on with this amendment to give councils far more power to buy land cheaply to build social homes and reduce homelessness in the interest of public benefit
Compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) are an important tool used by councils to buy land when landowners don’t want to sell. Currently, councils buying sites through CPOs must factor in ‘hope value’ – the potential value if planning permission for development is secured in the future.
The process of working out the hope value can be drawn out and expensive – and the additional cost added by hope value can make building social housing very difficult. This also keeps the cost of land, which is one of the biggest barriers to social homes, very high
Work by British thinktank Civitas in 2018 estimated that reforming hope value could slash 38% off the total development costs of a new scaled-up programme of social housebuilding across England. This could reduce the total cost of building a new social rent home by up to £137,000.
The change that has been proposed by the government would allow the secretary of state to approve compulsory purchase orders without paying the landowner any hope value in certain cases involving affordable housing, health or education.
“The reforms outlined in the bill could radically shake up councils’ ability to build social homes and break down one of the biggest barriers to social housebuilding: the price of land”
Shelter, along with councils and housing organisations, are urging Mr Gove to press on with his reforms because the current process makes using CPOs too costly for councils to invest in the homes they know are desperately needed. All parties should be loudly supporting these changes; we must make bold reforms to make taxpayers’ money go further and deliver the social housing the country needs.
A new generation of social rent homes is the only sustainable solution to the housing emergency and the way the country rebuilds its housing system long term. Social rent is the only housing tenure that’s truly affordable because rents are tied to local incomes. To provide people with safe, secure and affordable homes, political parties across the spectrum must commit to building 90,000 social homes a year for 10 years.
After Labour’s pledge to pursue its own plans to make land cheaper for housing and Mr Gove’s recent suggestion he wanted to see at least 30,000 social homes a year to tackle the “indefensible” housing crisis, it’s vital we build a new generation of quality social homes – but we can’t do that without reforming the land and planning system.
Scrapping hope value is a vital step to do this and we urge Mr Gove to push on with this bold and important change.
Mairi MacRae, assistant director – activism and advocacy, Shelter
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