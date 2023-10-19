Do hope value reforms hold the key to unlocking social housing?

Over the past month, Shelter has been at party conferences to make it clear that solving the housing emergency must be a top priority for any political party wanting to form the next government. But while everyone waits and plans for the election, our politicians still have communities to serve and work to do to lay the foundations to build our way out of this crisis.

Welcome promises and commitments flowed out of the party conferences: the Liberal Democrats committed to 150,000 social homes a year; Conservative housing secretary Michael Gove re-committed to the Renters’ Reform Bill “this autumn”; and the Labour Party pledged the “biggest boost to affordable housing for a generation”.

No party can consider itself ready to lead the country unless it is willing to tackle the housing emergency head-on and make social rent homes a priority.

There are more than 130,000 children homeless and living in damaging temporary accommodation – the highest ever recorded. We won’t solve homelessness without building a new generation of social housing, but we can’t do that without changing the underlying rules.