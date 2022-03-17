Do we need a new almshouse for refugees?

Those founders have often seen a need in their parish, town or even specific industry. The founders of almshouses may have seen a housing need among widows of the parish, miners, soldiers or fishermen – all the benefactors identified and enshrined in the founder’s wishes for centuries.

For centuries, almshouses have been the safe, warm refuge for those in need of a home and a community. Traditionally, almshouses have been provided by philanthropists for those in the community most at need at the time.

I wonder if today’s philanthropist may see the local need reflect the global changes afoot: families fleeing desperate situations in Afghanistan, Syria and now Ukraine. Having gained rights to remain in their new community, they may be today’s most desperate families, and there is no better home and sanctuary than the almshouse community.

“Philanthropists have always stepped forward during crises to establish new almshouses from the plight of people during plague, civil war, the Industrial Revolution, the Poor Laws, and world wars – and now perhaps we see the plight of refugees needing a safe, secure community over the long term”

Almshouses have survived with their founders’ intentions because they are uniquely protected. They are the oldest charities and the oldest form of community housing, going back 1,000 years even to the original acts of mercy that include giving shelter to the traveller.

Philanthropists have always stepped forward during crises to establish new almshouses from the plight of people during plague, civil war, the Industrial Revolution, the Poor Laws, and world wars – and now perhaps we see the plight of refugees needing a safe, secure community over the long term.