Do we need to build social? More than ever!

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The Scottish government is about to set out its plans for the next year. Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign is a reminder why social housing should be a crucial feature of them, writes Sally Thomas
As we await the Scottish government’s Programme for Government in a couple of weeks, setting out its priorities for the coming year, Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign focuses minds on why social homes must be front and centre of government plans.
Here in Scotland, we see the big and broad benefits of social housing. Not only does it provide affordable, warm and secure homes, but it also reduces child poverty and helps people live successful lives.
We have a new Scottish government under a new first minister, and Humza Yousaf has been clear from the outset that his overriding priority is tackling child poverty.
Evidence continues to show that social homes protect against poverty, with recent research from IPPR Scotland and others demonstrating that up to 10,000 children in the Scottish private rented sector would be taken out of poverty if they lived in social housing. We also know that rates of child poverty in Scotland have for some years been lower than the rest of the UK due to the higher prevalence of social housing.
However, it’s increasingly clear that while we recognise the importance of both building social homes and tackling child poverty in Scotland, we simply aren’t building these homes at the rate we need to. Meanwhile nearly 250,000 people – almost one in 20 Scots – sit on a waiting list, their lives put on hold.
“Now more than ever, we need to support those who live in social homes right now, many of whom are finding it difficult to afford life’s essentials”
Reports estimate that around 9,000 children in Scotland live in temporary accommodation, with real and long-lasting impacts on their education, well-being and social skills as they grow. The Build Social campaign quite rightly puts this at the heart of the case for building many more social homes.
And this isn’t just about bricks and mortar – our social homes change lives. And they’re a vital part of our journey to net zero. Now more than ever, we need to support those who live in social homes right now, many of whom are finding it difficult to afford life’s essentials.
Recent figures from 700 tenants of West of Scotland Housing Association showed staggering levels of need, with 60% of tenants saying they were ‘worried a lot’ about affording food and nearly 80% saying the same for energy costs.
As these costs have risen, 55% had limited contact with friends and 44% missed meals in order to limit spending. No one should be struggling to eat or heat their homes, least of all those with children.
This all coalesces in our asks of Scottish government in its Programme for Government: reverse budget cuts to help us deliver the affordable homes we desperately need; support social housing providers to tackle the climate emergency; and tackle poverty to make sure no one ever has to choose between heating and eating.
Building the social homes we need must be at the core of Scottish government’s plans for this coming year, and beyond, if we are to meet their own goals to tackle poverty, reach net zero and end homelessness. So, do we need to Build Social? Absolutely. And now more than ever.
Sally Thomas, chief executive, SFHA
You can read more about the SFHA’s Programme for Government campaign here
For all political parties to commit to funding a substantial programme of homes for social rent in their manifestos at the next general election. This includes:
● 90,000 social rented homes a year over the next decade in England.
● 7,700 social rented homes a year in Scotland.
● 4,000 social rented homes a year in Wales.
Inside Housing commits to:
● Work to amplify the voices of people who need social housing, including families living in temporary housing and overcrowded conditions.
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