Do we need to build social? More than ever!

First minister Humza Yousaf has been clear from the outset that his overriding priority is tackling child poverty (picture: Alamy)

First minister Humza Yousaf has been clear from the outset that his overriding priority is tackling child poverty (picture: Alamy)

Do we need to #BuildSocial? As the Scottish government prepares to set out its Programme for Government, the answer is “more than ever”, argues @SallySFHA #UKhousing

We have a new Scottish government under a new first minister , and Humza Yousaf has been clear from the outset that his overriding priority is tackling child poverty.

Here in Scotland, we see the big and broad benefits of social housing. Not only does it provide affordable, warm and secure homes, but it also reduces child poverty and helps people live successful lives.

As we await the Scottish government’s Programme for Government in a couple of weeks, setting out its priorities for the coming year, Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign focuses minds on why social homes must be front and centre of government plans.

Evidence continues to show that social homes protect against poverty, with recent research from IPPR Scotland and others demonstrating that up to 10,000 children in the Scottish private rented sector would be taken out of poverty if they lived in social housing. We also know that rates of child poverty in Scotland have for some years been lower than the rest of the UK due to the higher prevalence of social housing.

However, it’s increasingly clear that while we recognise the importance of both building social homes and tackling child poverty in Scotland, we simply aren’t building these homes at the rate we need to. Meanwhile nearly 250,000 people – almost one in 20 Scots – sit on a waiting list, their lives put on hold.

“Now more than ever, we need to support those who live in social homes right now, many of whom are finding it difficult to afford life’s essentials”

Reports estimate that around 9,000 children in Scotland live in temporary accommodation, with real and long-lasting impacts on their education, well-being and social skills as they grow. The Build Social campaign quite rightly puts this at the heart of the case for building many more social homes.

And this isn’t just about bricks and mortar – our social homes change lives. And they’re a vital part of our journey to net zero. Now more than ever, we need to support those who live in social homes right now, many of whom are finding it difficult to afford life’s essentials.