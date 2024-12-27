Do we need to rethink the purpose of the green belt?

This doesn’t necessarily mean that the remainder is of no environmental value. In many areas, it is perceived to protect the natural environment on account of simply being open. For instance, providing a buffer between urban areas and the countryside can sustain air and water quality. Yet much of the green belt is ecologically poor grassland, brownfield or roadside verges which are not always well maintained.

Furthermore, just as environmental protection is not an objective of the green belt, neither is recreational use. Land used for outdoor recreation accounts for an average of just 5.5% of green belt land, ranging from 21.9% in London to 3.3% in the North East.

One of the conclusions from our research is that land releases for development can present an opportunity for biodiversity improvements. Many local authorities are prioritising biodiversity, with some declaring ecological emergencies alongside climate emergencies. Local policies reflect a strong desire to reverse the decline in biodiversity, particularly through Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG).

“The considered release of some green belt land, if the government’s ‘golden rules’ of including 50% affordable housing are followed, could significantly increase the number of these much-needed homes” Following the Environment Act 2021, which mandated BNG at a national level, developers are required to increase the ecological value of a development site by a minimum of 10%. At a time of acute housing need, it is vital to look at all measures which unlock land for development. The considered release of some green belt land, if the government’s ‘golden rules’ of including 50% affordable housing are followed, could significantly increase the number of these much-needed homes. This could create an opportunity for sustainable edge-of-town development in close proximity to transport connections and amenities without compromising high-quality, biodiverse and environmentally sensitive land.

The immediate relevance of the debate today provides an opportunity to debunk the myths that have arisen in relation to the green belt that are impinging on the ability of local planning authorities to enable sustainable development. A rethink that delivers much-needed homes in an environmentally sensitive setting could be a win-win.