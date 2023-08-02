"A level of cynicism about the source and quality of data is needed to improve management control. Where’s the quality assurance on your data?" argues Brendan Sarsfield #ukhousing

The first has made me look at data at a strategic level. With the second I’ve been looking more at data management and data quality. Here are my reflections on the changing importance of data in housing.

The new roles have also helped me see things differently. Two of my new roles make me look at how the sector manages data. First, as chair of Sustainability for Housing , the organisation set up to promote and develop ESG reporting in the sector. The second as a consultant at NEC Software, a major provider of housing software to the sector.

Eighteen months ago, and after 20 years, I stopped being the CEO of a housing association and took on other roles. A lot has changed in that short time and I’ve been reflecting on some of those changes.

All stakeholders have an increasing interest in what you are trying to do and how you are performing, not just the finance sector, and they expect this to be accurate.

Historically, at a senior level, data was a strategic tool, eg helping you decide how and where to direct resources. We also knew that good detailed data was essential if you want to deliver consistent quality homes and services, but it was often seen as an operational issue. Now boards and executives need to know they are getting the detail, as well as the strategic data right. The Housing Ombudsman recently highlighted how data was letting the sector down. Without solid data your IT initiatives will be ineffective. I would argue that your data strategy is now more important than your IT strategy.

“A 1% error rate in a large organisation is a lot more mistakes than in a smaller one”

It may be obvious, but the more homes you have, the better the quality of your data and data control needs to be. Being large has many benefits, but the bigger you are, the less tolerance there is for error. A 1% error rate in a large organisation is a lot more mistakes than in a smaller one. With size comes greater responsibility for managing the detail. Good data and data management are your friends, but do we prioritise this in mergers?

Another aspect of size is the increased risk of data sprawl: having data in many different systems that can be pulled together, but pulling it together takes time and effort. This can lead to data not being available when needed or opportunities for human error to creep in.

The key to good data control is simplicity of data collection, analytics that are part of the system and data quality checks. Any data that is collected by a human being will be subjective. A level of cynicism about the source and quality of data is needed to improve management control. Where’s the quality assurance on your data?