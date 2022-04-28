Documents detailing residents who fled Grenfell left ‘lying around’ amid ‘unacceptable’ failure by RBKC, inquiry hears

He was woken up at 3.30am on the morning of the fire when he was phoned by a colleague and sent an email containing images of the tower on fire.

He explained that when he arrived at the Town Hall, just over an hour later, he was unable to set up the council’s emergency command system because the key to the cupboards where the necessary computers and documents were stored was missing.

He therefore had to email a colleague to attend with a spare key - which meant the facilities could not be accessed until closer to 6am.

“Just out of interest, was the key ever located?” asked Sir Martin Moore-Bick, inquiry chair.

“Not to my knowledge,” replied Mr Priestley.

At 6.30am, he attended a meeting with Mr Holgate and other senior figures where this meeting, David Carey, the council’s contingency planning manager, advised that “this incident is bigger than any one local authority in London can manage” and that formal arrangements for support from other London boroughs should be activated.

However, a log of the meeting produced by Mr Priestley a few days after the meeting records Mr Holgate responding by saying “that looks like we can’t cope” and the “conversation about mutual aid at that point ceased”.

Mr Priestley said Mr Holgate did emphasise at this meeting that the council could seek support from neighbouring boroughs, if it was required, without invoking the formal mutual aid provisions.

“Was it the position actually that there was a concern at the most senior level of RBKC that to seek outside help at that stage would look like a sign of weakness or inability to cope?” asked Mr Keating.

“I don’t know the answer to that question. Because all that was said was that one sentence,” replied Mr Priestley.

He said he came to the view that RBKC should have escalated the issue to London by the next day, when the scale of the disaster sunk in on him. But the council did not ultimately hand over control for a further 36 hours.

“I didn’t feel experienced enough to raise it,” he said when asked why he had not advised Mr Holgate to escalate control. “This is my first incident. I’m inexperienced within this world. I didn’t feel that I had the mandate or the place to say to the chief executive that he should change his tactics.”

The inquiry saw that Mr Priestley received an email from an officer at Southwark Council, which said he had experience of dealing with the aftermath of the 2009 Lakanal House fire and offered his help.

But Mr Priestley did not respond to the email for three days - by which point RBKC had formally requested external help from the wider London group.

“This was an offer from somebody who had expertise in the area, probably you can accept it would have been helpful, potentially to have that expertise and assistance, is that correct?” asked Mr Keating.

“Yes, I believe so,” said Mr Priestley. He said he did not see the email at the time it was sent.

The inquiry also heard that for the first hours after the fire, the council only had two ‘local authority liaison officers’ at the site of the fire, and did not deploy further officers until a meeting later in the morning.

“Do you accept that deployment of staff to the rest centres should have been done far earlier?” asked Mr Keating.

“Yes,” said Mr Priestley, saying it should have been done at the 6.30am meeting. He later added that the council “probably weren’t there early enough” and “struggled to catch up” as a result.

“What steps… were taken to support to communicate with those whose English was not the first language?” asked Mr Keating.

“I can’t recall any steps being taken. That’s not to say there weren’t steps taken but I just can’t recall,” replied Mr Priestley.

The inquiry also heard that residents from the blocks surrounding the tower were sent back to their homes on 15 June - a day after the fire - despite having no heating or hot water due to the damage to the communal boiler inside the tower.

It heard this decision was taken by RBKC’s gold group, despite concerns being expressed by the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), which managed the properties in the borough.

At the end of his evidence Mr Priestley said he had devoted “his entire career” to “serving the people of Kensington and Chelsea”.

“It continues to be an honour and a privilege to do so,” he said. “I’d like to apologise for my failings and say how deeply and profoundly sorry I am.”