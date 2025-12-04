Does declining fuel poverty paint a picture of hope?

Looking at the 12-month figures for September 2025, the picture across the regions is a mixed one. Among English regions, most showed an improvement in fuel poverty over the year. However, in Greater London and Yorkshire and the Humber, the average proportion of social homes in fuel poverty increased slightly. In Yorkshire and the Humber, an average of 3.65% of homes were deemed fuel poor compared with 3.34% in 2023-24. In London, the figure was 3.08%, up from 2.97% the previous year.

Regional divides

The capital’s slight increase in fuel poverty means that it has relinquished the crown of being the region with the lowest proportion of fuel-poor social homes. East of England now boasts the lowest figure, with just 3.03% of homes on average failing to reach 18°C over seven days, down from 3.30% the previous year. The biggest improvement in fuel poverty came in the North West, where 4.47% of homes on average were in fuel poverty compared to 5.42% in 2023-24.

The South West is now the worst-performing region in England when it comes to fuel poverty, with 5.27% of homes failing to meet the 18°C threshold. That is just ahead of the North East (5.18%) and West Midlands (5.17%). However, all those figures represent an increase of at least 0.4 percentage points on the previous year.

Scotland now has a higher proportion of fuel-poor homes than any region in England other than the South West. Conversely, Wales saw a more dramatic improvement in fuel poverty than any other region across the UK. While Wales had the highest proportion of social homes in fuel poverty in 2023-24 (5.70%), this year just 4.46% of homes were assessed as fuel poor in the country.

The North East showed the biggest improvement in the monthly figures, with 0.56% of homes in fuel poverty compared with 1.02% the previous year. Meanwhile, the South West went the other way, with 0.61% of social homes on average in fuel poverty, up from 0.17% in September 2024.