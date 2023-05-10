With L&G the latest to step back on MMC, @Jules_Birch asks: what exactly could make factory-built housing viable? #UKhousing

The shock announcement by Legal & General Modular Homes that it is ceasing production at its factory near Leeds is just the latest in a series of blows to the sector.

I am, of course, talking about modern methods of construction (MMC) deployed at scale to build new homes.

Not a medium-sized housing association , that’s for sure. Or a leading partnership house builder. Not even a combination of England’s trendiest developer and Japan’s biggest house builder with support from the government’s housebuilding agency.

The theoretical case for MMC and modular and offsite construction remains as strong as ever: factory-built homes should be able to produce homes of better quality with fewer carbon emissions and lower energy bills than is possible by traditional means. Once delivered to site they can be built more quickly and should offer a way to mitigate against skills shortages in an ageing construction workforce, and they should challenge a house builder model that rations output to maximise profit margins.

That traditional model relies on finding a site, building houses and selling them as you go along. With flats, off-plan sales are an important way to finance construction in advance. Both also rely on buying land at the right price, which makes land trading an important (arguably the most important) part of the business of being a house builder.

However, I’m exaggerating for effect here and the contrast between traditional and modern is more mixed than I made it appear.

First, the ‘modern’ bit of MMC is growing a bit long in the tooth now. The same arguments have applied to all the building systems used for housing since World War II, including the industrial methods imported from Scandinavia that were used for council housing in the 1960s and 1970s.

“Housebuilding factories are major capital commitments that rely on steady and predictable demand for their products”

I used the word ‘should’ advisedly in my summary of the advantages above, since many of them were a disaster, culminating in May 1968, when one corner of Ronan Point collapsed like a deck of cards just two months after it opened.

‘Modern’ methods rose again in the timber frame housebuilding boom of the 1970s and 1980s before a TV documentary in 1983 exposed safety and quality problems that effectively killed off the market in England for 20 years.

Second, many components of a ‘traditional’ house that would once have been built on site – windows and roof trusses, for example – are already built in factories and delivered as modules to site.

For all that, the case for modern methods continues to be compelling: 300,000 homes a year may not be possible, let alone 300,000 built to the Future Homes Standard, without them – and the building safety scandal has underlined the importance of quality only too clearly.

Which brings me back to Legal & General, Swan, Countryside, Urban Splash, Sekisui House, Homes England and all the rest.