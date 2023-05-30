Mr Stollard’s report stated: “It is worth stressing that the building standards system, the functional standards and the process for verification in Scotland is completely separate and different from the building regulations system in England. This relies on Approved Documents, Approved Inspectors and local authority building control departments – it was this system which applied to the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.”

He continued: “There has been very limited use in Scotland of combustible rainscreen cladding and insulation materials similar to those used in the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.”

There are 780 high-rise buildings in Scotland, with 46,619 homes provided, but only 17% have two escape routes, or more.