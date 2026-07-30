Does traditional resident engagement shut out refugees and migrants?

Making sure we avoid replacing one hierarchy with another is a key priority. Community leadership structures matter, and we’re not looking to bypass them. But we will make sure our volunteer Council members reflect a diverse range of genders, ages and backgrounds.

They will also be trained in facilitation and inclusive engagement, which will enable them to actively draw out those quieter voices from within the community. Meanwhile, anonymous and one-to-one input will sit alongside community-led conversations, making sure everybody feels able to share their views.

So far, we’ve held an information session in Coventry with five tenants from our Housing Champions Group. There was genuine interest in training and shaping better outcomes for others, and one participant is already keen to join the Council.

We’ve also delivered information sessions in Bristol and Birmingham. In Bristol, seven tenants expressed an interest in joining. In Birmingham, four residents attended; three of them would like to get involved. We’ll be delivering a further information session in Wolverhampton this month, which should also help generate some additional interest.

“Our vision for this model can be extended wider beyond refugee and migrant housing provision”

In 12 months’ time, we aim to have a Council of Elders in every city we operate in, engagement with 250 to 300 residents, including many who have never engaged before, as well as 15 to 20 elders recruited and trained.

Progress will be tracked alongside our tenant satisfaction measures, while our annual reviews will be used to evidence how residents’ voices have influenced our decision-making, service design and organisational performance.

However, the numbers only tell part of the story. Trust isn’t built through intention; it must be designed around how a service runs, e.g. transparent processes for gathering feedback, elders involved in shaping what we do with the insight, and clear communication back to tenants about what’s changed because of their input.

You say it, we do it. Without this loop, trust erodes.

Our vision for this model can be extended wider beyond refugee and migrant housing provision. Its core principle, that the people using a service are best placed to help design it, applies anywhere, to any provider willing to invest in relationships, training and genuine co-production.

If we want truly representative tenant feedback, we need to rethink our engagement models and design them around trust rather than process. This means moving beyond asking what process we’ve followed, and focusing on whether residents believe their voice leads to change. That shift is what will truly determine whether tenant engagement is meaningful or merely procedural.

Fuad Mahamed, founder and chief executive, ACH