Does traditional resident engagement shut out refugees and migrants?

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
For years, the housing sector has relied on surveys, tenant panels and consultations to hear from residents, but these tools don’t work for everyone. We are piloting a new approach, says Fuad Mahamed, founder and chief executive of refugee and migrant housing provider ACH
Language barriers, trauma and distrust of authority can make it difficult to engage with refugees and migrants, leaving some of our sector’s least-heard voices excluded from the decisions that are meant to serve them.
That’s not a criticism of the intent behind these tools, but recognition of the fact that engagement built around processes rather than people will inevitably always lead to some voices being left out.
Formal surveys often feel intimidating and consultations confusing and time-consuming. For tenants who may have experienced persecution or hostile treatment before arriving in the UK, being asked to speak openly can be unsettling and overwhelming.
If honesty feels risky, then people tend to choose silence. They aren’t deliberately disengaging; they’re instinctively protecting themselves.
This is the challenge we want to solve with our Council of Elders pilot programme, which is funded by the government’s Social Housing Innovation Fund. The aim of the project is to find out whether culturally rooted, trust-based engagement can help generate better outcomes compared to more traditional models.
Rather than asking tenants to come to us, we’re reaching out to them through the people they already trust – respected leaders within their own communities.
Our vision is for the Council of Elders to be made up of current ACH tenants, who will be identified through relationships our support workers have built over time, and can provide something professionals can’t replicate: lived experience.
Elders know first-hand what it’s like to navigate the systems tenants are being asked to feed back on, giving them insight no amount of training can substitute.
“Making sure we avoid replacing one hierarchy with another is a key priority. Community leadership structures matter, and we’re not looking to bypass them”
It’s extremely early days. We launched the pilot, which is being managed by our engagement lead, in June, and it will run across Bristol, Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Solihull and Coventry until June next year.
Wider ACH colleagues from our support, marketing, employment and education team have all helped shape the project vision to date, and that same collaborative spirit is central to how we want the pilot itself to work on the ground.
Making sure we avoid replacing one hierarchy with another is a key priority. Community leadership structures matter, and we’re not looking to bypass them. But we will make sure our volunteer Council members reflect a diverse range of genders, ages and backgrounds.
They will also be trained in facilitation and inclusive engagement, which will enable them to actively draw out those quieter voices from within the community. Meanwhile, anonymous and one-to-one input will sit alongside community-led conversations, making sure everybody feels able to share their views.
So far, we’ve held an information session in Coventry with five tenants from our Housing Champions Group. There was genuine interest in training and shaping better outcomes for others, and one participant is already keen to join the Council.
We’ve also delivered information sessions in Bristol and Birmingham. In Bristol, seven tenants expressed an interest in joining. In Birmingham, four residents attended; three of them would like to get involved. We’ll be delivering a further information session in Wolverhampton this month, which should also help generate some additional interest.
“Our vision for this model can be extended wider beyond refugee and migrant housing provision”
In 12 months’ time, we aim to have a Council of Elders in every city we operate in, engagement with 250 to 300 residents, including many who have never engaged before, as well as 15 to 20 elders recruited and trained.
Progress will be tracked alongside our tenant satisfaction measures, while our annual reviews will be used to evidence how residents’ voices have influenced our decision-making, service design and organisational performance.
However, the numbers only tell part of the story. Trust isn’t built through intention; it must be designed around how a service runs, e.g. transparent processes for gathering feedback, elders involved in shaping what we do with the insight, and clear communication back to tenants about what’s changed because of their input.
You say it, we do it. Without this loop, trust erodes.
Our vision for this model can be extended wider beyond refugee and migrant housing provision. Its core principle, that the people using a service are best placed to help design it, applies anywhere, to any provider willing to invest in relationships, training and genuine co-production.
If we want truly representative tenant feedback, we need to rethink our engagement models and design them around trust rather than process. This means moving beyond asking what process we’ve followed, and focusing on whether residents believe their voice leads to change. That shift is what will truly determine whether tenant engagement is meaningful or merely procedural.
Fuad Mahamed, founder and chief executive, ACH
Inside Housing is the most comprehensive information service for UK housing professionals. Not subscribed yet?
Taking place on 23 September at 200 Aldersgate in London, this year’s conference brings together tenant engagement, housing management and resident experience professionals to explore how organisations are strengthening relationships with residents through innovative engagement, inclusive decision-making and practical strategies for today’s regulatory landscape.
Gain actionable insights from sector leaders on building trust, increasing participation and demonstrating the impact of resident engagement. Leave with practical ideas, proven approaches and valuable peer connections to help create tenant engagement programmes that deliver lasting results.
Related stories