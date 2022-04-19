Dolphin Living appoints new finance director

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Dolphin Living has appointed a real estate expert as its new finance director.
The London-based affordable housing provider has announced that Gary Preston will take on the role to support the growth of the organisation.
Mr Preston has more than 13 years’ experience working in the financial departments of UK real estate companies.
He has joined Dolphin Living from property investment company CLS Holdings, where he worked as financial controller.
Prior to CLS Holdings, Mr Preston worked at property investment firm Derwent London for almost 10 years.
The appointment comes as Dolphin Living, which owns 800 homes for rent in London, is looking to expand its portfolio with more than 300 homes in planning or under development.
Olivia Harris, chief executive of Dolphin Living, said: “By adding Gary to our leadership team we are gaining an experienced industry professional and specialist in the real estate sector.
“Gary has already hit the ground running and it is clear that his guidance and insight will support the team in building upon their excellent work to date.”
Mr Preston said that affordability is an issue affecting a “huge number of people across the city”.
“I’m delighted to join Dolphin Living to support them in their mission of creating high-quality homes for working Londoners,” he said, adding that the company has “gone from strength to strength over the last few years”.
The appointment also follows a number of senior promotions and external hires at the organisation over the past year.
Andrew Giblin was promoted to chair of the board, Jo Moran was appointed as a board member, and David Stevenson was hired from L&Q as regeneration and development director.
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