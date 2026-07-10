Domestic abuse project trains nearly 400 housing association staff in Scotland

Borders Housing Network’s (BHN) Domestic Abuse Project has strengthened the way housing providers across the Scottish Borders respond to domestic abuse, helping identify abuse earlier, improve support for tenants and strengthen homelessness prevention through partnership working.

Staff at BHN members – which include Berwickshire, Eildon, Scottish Borders and Waverley housing associations – were supported by specialist advisors SafeLives and Addressing Domestic Abuse.

BHN said that as social landlords are often the first point of disclosure for people experiencing abuse, the project focused on ensuring staff had the “confidence, knowledge and tools” to respond “consistently, compassionately and effectively”.