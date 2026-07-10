Domestic abuse project trains nearly 400 housing association staff in Scotland

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A project in Scotland has trained nearly 400 housing association staff to better spot and help with domestic abuse.
Borders Housing Network’s (BHN) Domestic Abuse Project has strengthened the way housing providers across the Scottish Borders respond to domestic abuse, helping identify abuse earlier, improve support for tenants and strengthen homelessness prevention through partnership working.
Staff at BHN members – which include Berwickshire, Eildon, Scottish Borders and Waverley housing associations – were supported by specialist advisors SafeLives and Addressing Domestic Abuse.
BHN said that as social landlords are often the first point of disclosure for people experiencing abuse, the project focused on ensuring staff had the “confidence, knowledge and tools” to respond “consistently, compassionately and effectively”.
The project is funded through the Scottish government’s Upstream Homelessness Prevention Fund. More than 2,300 hours of training were delivered during the project.
It supported a more consistent approach to tackling domestic abuse by reviewing policies and procedures, strengthening referral pathways, embedding trauma-informed practice and developing a four-tier training programme for staff.
A report on the project highlights the importance of improved partnership working with specialist domestic abuse services, increased visibility of support for tenants, and stronger multi-agency collaboration to ensure people receive the right support at the earliest opportunity.
The project also explored ‘cash first’ responses to reduce the risk of homelessness by recognising the impact of economic abuse and providing practical financial support where appropriate.
Michelle Meldrum, chief executive at Berwickshire Housing Association, said: “Domestic abuse is one of the leading causes of homelessness and housing providers have a vital role to play in identifying abuse early and ensuring people receive the right support before they reach crisis point.
“Thanks to funding through the Scottish government’s Upstream Homelessness Prevention Fund, we’ve been able to strengthen the way housing associations work together with specialist partners in the Scottish Borders to improve our response to domestic abuse.
“This project has helped embed a more consistent, trauma-informed and person-centred approach across our organisations.
“By investing in our people, strengthening referral pathways and building closer relationships with our partners, we’re better equipped to support tenants with empathy, dignity and practical assistance while helping to prevent homelessness.
“While this phase of the project has come to an end, the work continues. BHN will build on the progress made to ensure early intervention, effective partnerships and trauma-informed practice remains at the heart of how we support tenants across the Scottish Borders.”
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