Domestic abuse service run by Welsh landlord sees 77% increase in demand

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A domestic abuse service run by a housing association in Wales has reported an “unprecedented” 77.6% increase in the number of people seeking help.
Gorwel, a service that is part of North Wales housing association Grŵp Cynefin, has marked White Ribbon Day this week by highlighting the shocking growth in demand for its services.
White Ribbon Day marks a global campaign to eliminate violence against women and girls.
Between July and September last year, the landlord’s service helped 165 people in its own homes who were experiencing domestic abuse.
This year that figure is 293, a 77.6% increase in one year.
Osian Elis, chief officer at Gorwel, said: “This year’s theme for White Ribbon Day is #ChangeTheStory and this is exactly what our services help survivors of domestic abuse to do. We have seen an unprecedented increase in demand for the services we provide in Anglesey and Gwynedd.”
Mr Elis put the increase down to the impact of the cost of living crisis and the fact that his organisation’s resources are limited.
He added: “We haven’t had an increase in the funding to provide these services for a number of years, so each year we have to do more with less. It is now becoming untenable; we have to be adequately funded.”
Jen, a service user, said Gorwel’s support had saved her life and described the service as “invaluable”.
Joyce Watson, MS for Mid and West Wales and founder of the Welsh Assembly’s anti-trafficking group, said the landlord’s figures are “shocking and simply not acceptable”.
She said: “One point seven million women experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2022. This pattern of violence damages families and communities and can cascade through generations.
“We all have a part to play in changing the story, and we must not stop until everyone can live fear-free.”
Many organisations across Wales face funding pressures. Cymorth Cymru and Community Housing Cymru (CHC) are running a new campaign to highlight what is happening.
CHC reported last week that more than 14,000 Welsh tenants received financial support from the housing association in the first six months of this year.
Katie Dalton, director of Cymorth Cymru, said: “The majority of support providers across Wales are reporting an increase in demand for their services. Costs of delivering services have increased by 11% this year, yet funding has decreased by £24m in real terms since 2012.
“Seventy-five per cent of support providers are subsidising contracts that are supposed to be funded by the Housing Support Grant, which is completely unsustainable. It is clear that the Welsh government needs to increase the Housing Support Grant to ensure these vital services can continue to deliver this often life-saving support to people across Wales.”
Gorwel is commissioned by Anglesey and Gwynedd councils to provide domestic abuse services.
Fôn Roberts, director of social services at Isle of Anglesey County Council, said: “Our staff are committed to working in collaboration with a range of partners to tackle the issue of domestic abuse and meet the needs of the growing number of people facing such a devastating situation across the Island.”
A Welsh government spokesperson said: “We have always been clear about our ambition to end violence against women and girls.
"We fund regional teams and specialist services to provide invaluable and lifesaving support to all victims and survivors of violence and abuse, including early intervention and educational support, perpetrator intervention programmes and therapeutic recovery interventions.
“Despite budgetary pressures, the 2023-2024 VAWDASV capital and revenue budget remains at nearly £11m. This reflects the priority that Welsh government affords our shared commitment to end VAWDASV.”
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