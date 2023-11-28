Domestic abuse service run by Welsh landlord sees 77% increase in demand

A domestic abuse service run by a housing association in Wales has reported an “unprecedented” 77.6% increase in the number of people seeking help #UKhousing

This year that figure is 293, a 77.6% increase in one year.

Between July and September last year, the landlord’s service helped 165 people in its own homes who were experiencing domestic abuse.

Gorwel, a service that is part of North Wales housing association Grŵp Cynefin, has marked White Ribbon Day this week by highlighting the shocking growth in demand for its services.

Osian Elis, chief officer at Gorwel, said: “This year’s theme for White Ribbon Day is #ChangeTheStory and this is exactly what our services help survivors of domestic abuse to do. We have seen an unprecedented increase in demand for the services we provide in Anglesey and Gwynedd.”

Mr Elis put the increase down to the impact of the cost of living crisis and the fact that his organisation’s resources are limited.

He added: “We haven’t had an increase in the funding to provide these services for a number of years, so each year we have to do more with less. It is now becoming untenable; we have to be adequately funded.”

Jen, a service user, said Gorwel’s support had saved her life and described the service as “invaluable”.

Joyce Watson, MS for Mid and West Wales and founder of the Welsh Assembly’s anti-trafficking group, said the landlord’s figures are “shocking and simply not acceptable”.

She said: “One point seven million women experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2022. This pattern of violence damages families and communities and can cascade through generations.

“We all have a part to play in changing the story, and we must not stop until everyone can live fear-free.”