Domestic abuse survivors like me are trapped in a cycle of homelessness and debt

I worked in the school office at the London primary school my children attended. My son was six years old, my daughter was five and struggled with night terrors and sleepwalking. We arrived at the refuge with just one suitcase and remained there for 18 months waiting to be housed as we tried to rebuild our lives.

Little did I realise that the financial impact of that abuse would hang over us to this day.

In February 2010, I left my marital home with my children as I feared for our safety. The key workers at the women’s refuge who took us in insisted on using the phrase ‘domestic violence’ – two words I would soon come to realise encapsulated the life we had been living.

When we received temporary accommodation, we were given just a few days’ notice to move in, with no time to say goodbye to the friends and families we had lived with at the refuge. As we had outgrown the one suitcase we had arrived with at the refuge 18 months ago, the move came at a financial, physical and mental cost to me.

Then I found out that because I worked part-time, there was a monthly deficit of £225 between my housing benefit and the rent for the temporary accommodation.

Settling into a new community was overwhelming. When we were in the refuge, I had moved my children to a nearby primary school, but they were very unhappy.

So we returned to their previous school, so they could have at least one place that would be familiar and stable for them. But in the time away, new friendship groups had formed without them, and the long and expensive commute made it hard for them to do after-school clubs and playdates.

Just as we began to relax, everything changed again – we had to move to our permanent accommodation with mere days’ notice. But despite the fact that this was supposed to be our new start, the financial shadow of the abuse we had faced hung over us.