Don’t forget almshouses

The St Lawrence almshouse trust, founded in 1235, was created by Edith Biset to house two female lepers and represents the first example of a special needs housing charity. This is where the social housing sector began. Today, that same charity in Cirencester has been busy developing fine new homes.

But is it still necessary or sensible for the provision of homes, particularly for older people, to be in the hands of, usually, very small, volunteer-run organisations?

“Each resident will be known to the trustees. No one is just a number”

The mainstream housing associations have expanded massively, not just by building and acquiring more homes but by mergers, take-overs and management agreements. Economies of scale have certainly been achieved. And big enterprises, with large property holdings, have found it easy to secure loans on favourable terms.

But small can still be beautiful.