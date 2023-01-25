Don’t let the headlines get in the way of housing disabled people now

“More than 24,000 disabled people on housing waiting lists in Scotland” ran the recent headline. What did I think about it, Inside Housing wondered. Objectively it is terrible, but forgive me if I am not jumping up and down in an enraged manner.

Each year at Housing Options Scotland (HOS), we help nearly 1,000 clients to find ‘the right home, in the right place’. In my (personal) opinion, focusing on a huge number that shows unmet need detracts from what can be done in the present.

Our clients need suitable housing now, not at some future date when all new houses are built to fully wheelchair accessible standards. It’s honestly not (always) that difficult. With a bit of persistence, partnership working and luck, we demonstrate this time and again.

At HOS, our service is truly person centred. Every client is allocated a named worker, with whom they can have direct contact. We deep dive into the client’s circumstances and can offer a range of bespoke options and practical help to make the preferred option a reality. We cast our net far and wide to include all forms of tenure, all areas of Scotland and all potentially suitable house types.

This is where I get controversial.