Don’t let the headlines get in the way of housing disabled people now

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Headlines focusing on a huge number showing unmet need detract from what can be done right now to house disabled people, writes Moira Bayne
“More than 24,000 disabled people on housing waiting lists in Scotland” ran the recent headline. What did I think about it, Inside Housing wondered. Objectively it is terrible, but forgive me if I am not jumping up and down in an enraged manner.
Each year at Housing Options Scotland (HOS), we help nearly 1,000 clients to find ‘the right home, in the right place’. In my (personal) opinion, focusing on a huge number that shows unmet need detracts from what can be done in the present.
Our clients need suitable housing now, not at some future date when all new houses are built to fully wheelchair accessible standards. It’s honestly not (always) that difficult. With a bit of persistence, partnership working and luck, we demonstrate this time and again.
At HOS, our service is truly person centred. Every client is allocated a named worker, with whom they can have direct contact. We deep dive into the client’s circumstances and can offer a range of bespoke options and practical help to make the preferred option a reality. We cast our net far and wide to include all forms of tenure, all areas of Scotland and all potentially suitable house types.
This is where I get controversial.
Even the most accessible property won’t suit every need. You could build every single property from now till kingdom come to the highest accessible standards and it still wouldn’t satisfy demand completely.
In HOS’ experience, location is the number one issue for most people. Many of our clients over the years have been offered new build, accessible properties in their own local authority area and turned them down because of the location.
“Some clients are understandably fearful of a move, even to the ‘perfect’ property, so offering emotional support is an essential component of our work”
One client did not want her older teenagers to have to move school. She feared that they would resent their disabled stepsister and so put her own health at risk by staying put and carrying her toddler up and downstairs several times a day. We were able to help her get a mortgage based on her benefit income and, along with some money from a long-lost cousin, she bought a suitable property nearby.
Others want to remain local to be near friends, family, work, or amenities. In one instance, a client kept her horse in a nearby field. We always start with recognising these preferences.
Some clients are understandably fearful of a move, even to the ‘perfect’ property, so offering emotional support is an essential component of our work.
Sometimes we have to offer the dreaded ‘reality check’ when clients are firmly focused on a property that literally does not exist. They have probably been told this more than once by social landlords. In our experience, they are more likely to believe an independent source of information.
While at HOS we do not have a magic wand, we can recommend a range of potential solutions. Every client and every solution is different, but here are some ideas:
Moving to a different local authority area
This sounds easy, but most social landlords operate within local authority boundaries and only attract local applicants. All too often, accessible properties are allocated to non-disabled applicants because there is no demand from wheelchair users. We can use our networks to match applicants to houses in different areas.
Access ownership
This is a shared ownership vehicle provided by Livingston-based housing association Horizon Housing. It’s a flexible, tailored product that enables clients to buy virtually anywhere in Scotland, with Horizon then owing a percentage of the property. There is no reason why other landlords could not do the same.
The LIFT scheme
This is a shared equity option provided by the Scottish government. It has enabled hundreds of our clients to become homeowners.
Lender of last resort
Councils can act as a lender of last resort to allow someone to purchase a suitable home. We can negotiate to make this happen. We have had some success with two local authorities which were persuaded that a relatively small (and virtually risk-free) capital investment could be transformational for their citizens.
Self/custom build
For many of our clients, this would be an amazing option, though land supply is a definite barrier. It just needs to be made easier.
New age funding
We are hopeful that we might see an increase in philanthropic lenders. Recently, actor Kate Winslet helped one of our clients with their energy bills. We run a scheme to match wealthy individuals with those needing a deposit or money for adaptations.
In addition, online platforms, such as Go Fund Me, are an increasingly popular vehicle for some of our clients to raise funds to go towards a suitable home or adaptations.
So don’t let the big numbers in headlines scare you. It is not impossible. With the right information and advice, some financial support and good will all round, we could see many more people finding the ‘right home, in the right place’.
Moira Bayne, chief executive, Housing Options Scotland
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