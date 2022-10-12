Don’t limit the potential of the housing association sector with a blunt rent cap

If a week is a long time in politics, six weeks is a lifetime. Since 31 August, we have seen a change of prime minister, a change of monarch, significant economic turmoil with an interest rate hike, and a complete overhaul of the ministerial team who will decide how social housing rents will be set next year.

But since the launch of the government’s consultation on rents, little has changed about the impact a very low cap could have on the sector’s ability to meet housing need now and in the future.

As I wrote in Inside Housing in the summer, housing associations are acutely aware of the impact the cost-of-living crisis will have on many residents. I have yet to meet a housing association leader who isn’t redoubling efforts to provide hardship support for people who are struggling.

“In most cases, housing associations would not choose to raise rents by anywhere near the full amount next year”

At the end of last month, the sector reconfirmed its pledge that no one will be evicted from a housing association home as a result of financial hardship, where they are working with their housing association to get their payments back on track.

Simultaneously, the cost of maintaining, improving and building homes keep rising well above inflation and the vast majority of these costs are met through income generated from rents.