The resident’s driveway was also left in disrepair for more than a year, despite the landlord being aware that she has mobility issues and needs to use a wheelchair at times.

The resident is also asthmatic and has heart problems.

More than five months after she complained about the damaged driveway to Catalyst, the association responded saying it would “see what it could do about this”.

A year after the damage was first reported, Catalyst had still failed to inspect or repair it.

The watchdog’s investigation found that Catalyst “did not do enough in line with the Equality Act 2010 to eliminate discrimination” and “ensure that the resident was not subjected to a substantial disadvantage in being able to access her home”.