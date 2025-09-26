Draft commonhold bill still due by end of 2025 despite court challenge, MP confirms

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A draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill is still due to be published by the end of 2025 despite a court challenge by big freeholders, an MP has confirmed.
Joe Powell, who sits on the cross-party housing, communities and local government select committee, said the government will “move to the next stage” of leasehold reform if it wins its court case.
Speaking at an event in his constituency of Kensington and Bayswater earlier this month, Mr Powell said he was “pushing really hard on leasehold”.
He said greater transparency and protection on service charges were “coming in already” for leaseholders, but “the big goal of the government is to switch over to commonhold as the default system of ownership”.
“That will require legislation that is due to be presented later this year,” he added.
Mr Powell told constituents that “we think it’s time to shift the system entirely”.
He said: “Of course, a lot of the big freeholders are currently suing the government and that’s understandable. That is in court at the moment.
“When we get that judgment in the next few weeks, we’ll move to the next stage, assuming government wins, which obviously I hope they do.”
Pressed on the timing of the draft commonhold bill by Inside Housing, he continued: “You might have noticed we had a reshuffle… but the actual minister leading leasehold reform is still in place, Matthew Pennycook.
“The thing that we don’t know about is when we’re going to get the court case result. The court case is about the valuation formula for buying your own freehold, and of course that is very contentious because it swings billions of pounds either way based on the formula.
“But the commitment is to bring the draft bill forward by the end of the calendar year.”
On taking office last summer, the Labour government promised to publish a draft leasehold and commonhold reform bill. In March, it unveiled a white paper confirming that new leasehold flats will be banned following the introduction of a new legal framework for commonhold.
However, the government is currently being sued in the High Court by a group of large freeholders including Grosvenor Estate, Cadogan Estate and Wallace Partnership Group, which argue that less radical leasehold reforms passed under the previous Conservative government violate their human rights.
The judicial review ran from 15 to 18 July and a judgment is expected shortly. Mr Powell continued: “We have lots of leaseholders in this constituency. In some blocks it works fine... there’s a good managing agent, there’s a good board of residents who are engaged.
“But there are far too many examples, particularly with the volume of foreign ownership that we have, where we have managing agents who are not performing, the residents can’t get rid of them, they can’t hold them to account and they feel really helpless.”
There are more than five million leaseholders in England and Wales, primarily living in flats. Under leasehold, third-party landlords own buildings and make decisions on behalf of homeowners.
Leaseholders do not own their property outright, are forced to pay potentially escalating ground rent costs and have a landlord that determines how the building is run and the service charges leaseholders must pay.
Commonhold allows people to own their property outright, with no expiring term or need to pay to extend a lease. They can have a say in managing their building and do not need to pay ground rent.
Initially introduced in England and Wales in 2002, commonhold has struggled to take off due to “flaws in its legal framework”, officials explained in March’s white paper.
However, commonhold-type models are used all over the world. The housing department added: “It can and does work and the government is determined, through both new commonhold developments and by making conversion to commonhold easier, to see it take root.”
Changes set out in the commonhold white paper include new rules to enable commonhold to work for all types of developments including mixed-use buildings, and allowing shared ownership homes within a commonhold.
The white paper proposes greater flexibility over development rights, helping developers “build with confidence” and maintaining safeguards for the consumer.
The plans would also give mortgage lenders greater assurance with new measures to protect their stake in buildings and protect the solvency of commonholds, such as mandatory public liability insurance and reserve funds, and greater oversight by commonhold unit owners to keep costs affordable.
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