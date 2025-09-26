Draft commonhold bill still due by end of 2025 despite court challenge, MP confirms

Joe Powell, who sits on the cross-party housing, communities and local government select committee, said the government will “move to the next stage” of leasehold reform if it wins its court case.

Speaking at an event in his constituency of Kensington and Bayswater earlier this month, Mr Powell said he was “pushing really hard on leasehold”.

He said greater transparency and protection on service charges were “coming in already” for leaseholders, but “the big goal of the government is to switch over to commonhold as the default system of ownership”.

“That will require legislation that is due to be presented later this year,” he added.

Mr Powell told constituents that “we think it’s time to shift the system entirely”.