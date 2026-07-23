Dubai-based developer agrees forward sale of 136 social rent homes to Clarion

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A Dubai-based developer has agreed the forward sale of 136 affordable homes in London to Clarion Housing Group.
Arada London, which is owned by Middle Eastern royals, said the partnership underlines its commitment to unlocking new affordable housing in the capital.
The homes, which will all be for social rent, will be in Camden, north London. They will be built by Arada’s in-house construction arm across three sites and designed to Clarion’s quality standards, Arada said.
Arada London is part of the UAE-based developer Arada, which has a pipeline of 17,000 homes in the capital.
Its agreement with Clarion includes 79 homes at 100 Avenue Road, Arada London’s recently launched development near Primrose Hill, which will feature a total of 172 new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.
Construction is already underway, with practical completion due in the summer of 2028.
The deal also includes 30 homes at 100 Chalk Farm Road in Camden Town. The scheme will also comprise 240 purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) beds.
Clarion will also own and manage 27 homes at Jamestown Road, also in Camden Town, Arada London’s joint venture with 4C Hotel Group. This development will feature 179 student beds.
Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Arada London on this deal, which will deliver 136 new social rent homes for Camden.
“There is an urgent need for more genuinely affordable housing across London, and partnerships like this play an important role in increasing supply.
“By combining Arada London’s development expertise with Clarion’s long-term stewardship, we’re creating high-quality homes that will remain affordable for generations to come, helping more people put down roots in the communities they call home.”
Jonathan Seal, chief executive of Arada London, said: “This strategic partnership with Clarion sees three of our development sites take a significant step forward, providing new housing in a borough experiencing an urgent shortage of supply.
“Our integrated model enables us to take developments through the full delivery process, from masterplanning and design to construction, making us an attractive partner that can deliver at speed and scale. We look forward to working closely with Clarion as we deliver these new homes.”
Last year, Arada bought a majority stake in Thameside West, a 5,000-home development in east London.
In June, the developer secured a £152m loan to build 251 homes across two buildings at the 100 Avenue Road site.
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