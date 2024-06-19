Duke of Westminster’s for-profit becomes registered provider

Grosvenor, his multibillion-pound firm, announced the launch of Grosvenor Hart Homes (GHH) last September and confirmed it was in the process of registering the for-profit.

Grosvenor, which already spans property development and management, food and agricultural technology, and has a charitable arm, said it followed a “stringent 16-month application process”.

It said the registration was a “key milestone” in GHH’s mission to “improve outcomes for vulnerable children, young people and their families by simultaneously addressing... major foundational blocks that are essential to overcome disadvantage and build better outcomes in life”.