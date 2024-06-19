Duke of Westminster’s for-profit becomes registered provider

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The Duke of Westminster’s new for-profit, Grosvenor Hart Homes, has become a registered provider with the Regulator of Social Housing.
Grosvenor, his multibillion-pound firm, announced the launch of Grosvenor Hart Homes (GHH) last September and confirmed it was in the process of registering the for-profit.
Grosvenor, which already spans property development and management, food and agricultural technology, and has a charitable arm, said it followed a “stringent 16-month application process”.
It said the registration was a “key milestone” in GHH’s mission to “improve outcomes for vulnerable children, young people and their families by simultaneously addressing... major foundational blocks that are essential to overcome disadvantage and build better outcomes in life”.
In September, the firm said GHH had plans for multimillion-pound investments over the next 10 years, to provide more than 750 homes alongside tailored support services to deliver better life outcomes for young people and their families.
It will focus on the “provision of high-quality affordable and secure homes paired with support services tailored around individual needs”.
GHH will also look at employment, mental health and well-being.
“Our ambition is to develop a self-sustaining, scalable model, founded on profit sufficiency – not profit maximisation.
“We will judge success and chart our growth based on the number of people and families for whom we help achieve better outcomes,” the firm said.
Since its formal launch, GHH has completed the refurbishment of 29 homes and a dedicated community facility in Chester city centre.
The enterprise has begun supporting vulnerable children, young people and their families.
Helen Keenan, chief executive of GHH, said: “Achieving [registered provider] status is an important milestone for the organisation and the culmination of the team’s hard work over recent months.
“As we continue to pilot and iterate our approach, I am especially proud of the early feedback we are receiving from our tenants and the emerging benefits our unique model is starting to deliver.
“It is this evidence, together with our newly acquired registered provider status, that will enable us to refine and scale our model and deliver on our plan to make significant investments over the next 10 years to provide more than 750 homes and support services in the communities we are part of and know best: Chester, the North West of England and central London.”
Inside Housing spoke to Ms Keenan last September. She said that although the association had plans to do things differently, the “door is very much open” to working in partnership with other providers.
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