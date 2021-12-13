DWP gets £500m in benefit fraud crackdown

According to the government, the new funding will help tackle organised crime groups, which have exploited support provided during the pandemic to gain up to £1.9bn in fraudulent claims.

The funding from the DWP will help recruit and train 2,000 specialists to review benefits claims by carrying out property checks, following up earnings declarations for self-employed claimants, and cross-checking bank details.

The level of fraud and error in Universal Credit has soared from 2.7% in 2016 to 12.8% last year. The pandemic led to the number of people claiming Universal Credit doubling from three million to six million as COVID-19 restrictions hit the UK economy.

Figures released by the DWP in May showed that across all benefits, £8.4bn of overpayments were made in 2020-21, up from £4.6bn the previous year.

The DWP’s counter-fraud and cyber security teams successfully thwarted a number of fraud attempts including one woman from Stratford-upon-Avon who had made 14 Universal Credit applications using false identities to claim up to £270,000.