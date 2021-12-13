DWP gets £500m in benefit fraud crackdown

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The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has been given an extra £510m to crack down on benefits fraud.
The funding from the DWP will help recruit and train 2,000 specialists to review benefits claims by carrying out property checks, following up earnings declarations for self-employed claimants, and cross-checking bank details.
According to the government, the new funding will help tackle organised crime groups, which have exploited support provided during the pandemic to gain up to £1.9bn in fraudulent claims.
The level of fraud and error in Universal Credit has soared from 2.7% in 2016 to 12.8% last year. The pandemic led to the number of people claiming Universal Credit doubling from three million to six million as COVID-19 restrictions hit the UK economy.
Figures released by the DWP in May showed that across all benefits, £8.4bn of overpayments were made in 2020-21, up from £4.6bn the previous year.
The DWP’s counter-fraud and cyber security teams successfully thwarted a number of fraud attempts including one woman from Stratford-upon-Avon who had made 14 Universal Credit applications using false identities to claim up to £270,000.
The individual was sentenced to 30 months in prison, and the DWP is now recovering the money.
Work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “Investing in measures to fight fraud protects honest taxpayers’ money and stops criminals funding their illicit activities off the back of our welfare system.
“We know the characteristics of a suspicious claim. This £0.5bn cash injection is a clear message to fraudsters and criminal gangs. Anyone trying to con us will get caught out.”
The new funding dwarfs recent announcements on tackling benefit fraud. In the Budget in March 2020, £12m was allocated to tackling housing benefit fraud. Housing benefit has been largely replaced by Universal Credit, and will be phased out by 2023.
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