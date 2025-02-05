DWP’s direct payments to landlords from Universal Credit ‘unlawful’, High Court rules

UC, a means-tested welfare benefit payment, can include a standard allowance, a housing element for rent, and other elements such as disability payments.

The case was brought by the tenant against the DWP, while Guinness was listed as an interested party.

The case concerned “diversionary” and “recoupment” payments taken from a Guinness Partnership tenant’s Universal Credit (UC) by the DWP and paid directly to the housing association without any consultation with the claimant, which was allowed under government guidance.

The court concluded that the process is “unlawful, because it is procedurally unfair”, as the DWP authorises the deductions without first consulting the person affected by them and giving them an opportunity to challenge the decision.

The case concerns two ways in which the DWP can divert payments directly from the claimant’s UC allowance to the landlord.

Diversionary payments are intended to help stop a rent arrears debt from getting worse, by paying the housing element of UC directly to the landlord.

Recoupment payments are intended to help reduce rent arrears, by paying part of the standard allowance directly to the landlord.

The DWP argued that both payments benefit the tenant and recipient of UC, protecting them from eviction and homelessness.

However, the claimant argued that making deductions from his benefits without giving him the opportunity to challenge the decision was “unlawful as a matter of public law”.

Before the case, the DWP’s internal guidance was that social landlords are considered “trusted partners” who could request diversionary payments “whenever they identify a need and have it granted without further investigation”.

According to the judgment, “the key to this guidance is in the phrase ‘can… have it granted without further investigation’.

“The social landlord only has to provide the information meeting the criteria. That would include the social landlord saying that two months’ rent is owing.

“There is no ‘further investigation’. No opportunity is afforded to the UC-claimant,” it said.

After this, the only option for claimants was to request a review, which could take 50 days or more.

Comparatively, since 2017 tenants in the private sector have been able to challenge the application for the direct payment within seven days if they do not have rent arrears or are engaged in a formal disrepair dispute with their landlord and are withholding rent.

For both social and private landlords, the DWP’s process for recoupment payments is to make the deduction, notify the claimant and then offer them reconsideration.

Case details

At the start of 2024, the claimant was receiving a monthly standard allowance of £368.74, £459.64 to go towards housing costs, and a further £390.06 related to his disabilities.

In December 2023, he had notified the DWP of his new address, with his weekly rent of £81.05 and weekly service charge of £25.02.

In March 2024, the claimant was notified via his online journal by the DWP that Guinness would be receiving his entire housing payment along with some of his allowance and disability payment to go towards rent arrears.

He was informed that he could seek a review and a mandatory reconsideration, which he did.

In his response, he said: “You have agreed (certainly not with me) to make deductions from my UC to make direct payments to my current landlord. You have done this without any consultation with me.

“It is a basic tenet of benefit law that any decision affecting a claimant’s benefit must be communicated to him before a deduction decision is applied.”

He said that “had [this] been complied with, the DWP would have discovered that I am in a genuine rent dispute with the landlord (Guinness)”, of which the landlord was “aware”.