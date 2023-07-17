Early intervention in poor housing will reap financial rewards for UK society

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New research shows that spending £9bn to address England’s unfit homes would bring over £135bn in societal benefit, writes Jane Goddard
In England, 2.4 million homes fail to meet the statutory minimum standard of housing. This means they possess one or more category 1 hazards under the housing health and safety rating system, posing a ‘serious and immediate risk’ to a person’s health and safety.
For over 10 years, the Building Research Establishment (BRE) has been undertaking work to understand the cost of poor housing. In 2021, we developed a methodology to quantify how this translated into initial cost burdens to the NHS for the first year of treatment and then the wider costs to society.
Our research showed that the first year of treatment, alone, for those affected by poor housing, costs the NHS more than £1bn a year.
However, the costs associated with poor housing go far beyond immediate NHS treatment costs. Improving a home to make it healthy and safe has long-term implications for the life chances of the people living there and their visitors, and benefits society as a whole. For key stakeholders in the housing landscape, dedicating strategic resources to such a vital issue often requires a clear illustration of the potential benefits.
“Our analysis shows that, as a timetable slips or ambition declines in government programmes, the costs increase and the benefits are not realised”
Our latest research builds on our initial study to provide a cost-benefit analysis for addressing England’s poor housing. It suggests that £9bn is needed to address England’s unfit homes. However, this work would pay for itself in just nine years – two parliamentary terms – based on savings to the NHS alone.
If these works were undertaken immediately, they would deliver £135.5bn of societal benefits over the next 30 years. This accounts for the often-overlooked implications of poor housing, such as impacts on mental health, educational attainment, productivity, career prospects and the long-term costs of care.
Improving poor housing would also produce benefits that extend beyond the health of occupants. These include reduced energy costs and carbon emissions, higher asset values and the creation of local job opportunities
The BRE’s latest research provides a clear impetus for policymakers to intervene and remove hazards from the worst of England’s housing stock, with the wider cost-benefit analysis underlining a compelling case for focusing on prevention rather than cure. Retrofit is presented mainly as a climate change issue, but our work shows that the cost of excessively cold homes to the NHS makes it a public health one, too.
“£9bn is needed to address England’s unfit homes. However, this work would pay for itself in just nine years – two parliamentary terms – based on savings to the NHS alone”
Most importantly, our analysis shows that, as a timetable slips or ambition declines in government programmes, the costs increase and the benefits are not realised. Although any action would provide substantial benefits compared with doing nothing, we believe that it is worth being ambitious.
While the UK continues to deal with the long-term health and productivity issues arising from the pandemic, policymakers should be more cognisant than ever of the impact of long-term health hazards on the population. A £9bn programme of remedial works is relatively small when compared with the overall health budget. There is an opportunity to mobilise cross-party political will towards evidence-based policymaking.
Any government would stand to benefit from using this latest report to drive an ambitious national retrofit strategy with the potential to transform the lives of millions of people.
Jane Goddard, director of corporate affairs, Building Research Establishment
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