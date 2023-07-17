Early intervention in poor housing will reap financial rewards for UK society

In England, 2.4 million homes fail to meet the statutory minimum standard of housing. This means they possess one or more category 1 hazards under the housing health and safety rating system, posing a ‘serious and immediate risk’ to a person’s health and safety.

For over 10 years, the Building Research Establishment (BRE) has been undertaking work to understand the cost of poor housing. In 2021, we developed a methodology to quantify how this translated into initial cost burdens to the NHS for the first year of treatment and then the wider costs to society.

Our research showed that the first year of treatment, alone, for those affected by poor housing, costs the NHS more than £1bn a year.