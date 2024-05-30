East England landlord posts uptick in operating surplus

In its latest trading update, the 33,000-home association said it had made an additional £12m in net profit compared with the previous period.

Turnover grew marginally to £252.9m, an increase of 1%, while income from social housing lettings rose by 5%.

Flagship’s operating margin increased to around 37%, compared with 32% the previous year. This included a gain on disposal, the landlord said.

The association had said it expected to increase its provision for remediation work at a property in Suffolk by around £2m, although this was not included in its latest results.