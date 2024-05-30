East England landlord posts uptick in operating surplus

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Flagship Housing Group has reported a 19% increase in its operating surplus, taking it to £93.6m for the year to 31 March 2024.
In its latest trading update, the 33,000-home association said it had made an additional £12m in net profit compared with the previous period.
Turnover grew marginally to £252.9m, an increase of 1%, while income from social housing lettings rose by 5%.
Flagship’s operating margin increased to around 37%, compared with 32% the previous year. This included a gain on disposal, the landlord said.
The association had said it expected to increase its provision for remediation work at a property in Suffolk by around £2m, although this was not included in its latest results.
Flagship delivered 694 new affordable homes in the last financial year, an increase of 9% compared with the previous year.
It added that its loan covenant position has “substantially improved year-on-year”, with around £20m in operating surplus headroom for the group’s “tightest interest cover covenant”.
Rent arrears decreased to 3.5% at the end of the financial year and void loss was reduced to 0.9%.
The landlord scored 72% for overall tenant satisfaction for rented homes and 58% for shared ownership homes.
Jonathan McManus, chief finance officer at Flagship, said: “Our focus on efficiency and quality has paid off, and we continue to reinvest our profits to improve the lives of our tenants.
"We are focussed on improving our repair service performance to ensure that works are carried out in a timely manner, our tenants’ needs are met and our assets are maintained to high levels of safety and thermal comfort."
Flagship also said 99.8% of its homes now meet the Decent Homes Standard, around 60% of homes have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C or above, and over 75% have stock condition surveys that are less than five years old.
Earlier this year, Flagship submitted an outline planning application to regenerate a 1,100-home development in Norfolk.
The project involves building between 320 and 500 additional homes at the Abbey in Thetford, improving and retrofitting some existing homes, as well as replacing others. The new homes will be built to a higher, more energy-efficient standard.
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