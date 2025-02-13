East England landlord receives governance upgrade in new judgements

This improvement comes after the Norwich-based landlord was previously downgraded to G2 in July 2023 as the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) found it needed to improve oversight of its risk management and stress-testing.

In its new judgement, the RSH said Flagship had “provided evidence to demonstrate that it has strengthened its governance”.

In its engagement with Flagship, the regulator reviewed third-party assurance reports, spoke to its executive team to assess its risk-management frameworks, alongside board oversight of business and financial planning.