East London council ordered to pay £6,000 to family left sleeping in one room due to damp and mould

The Housing Ombudsman has ordered Barking and Dagenham London Borough Council to pay the fee to an unnamed resident who were left for two and a half years without the property being repaired.

Members of the family had various health conditions, including asthma, of which the council was aware. There was also a one-year-old baby living in the house.

Damp and mould can be a severely exacerbating factor for asthma, especially in the young.

However, the ombusdman said there was no evidence the council considered the case to be urgent and it took no action during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Barking and Dagenham took a further month after restrictions were eased to act. It did not follow up on other repairs until the resident prompted it seven months later.

The landlord scheduled an inspection in its stage one response, which took place two months later. However, it made no follow-up appointments for repairs until after the resident had chased it several times the following month.