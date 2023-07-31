East London council ordered to pay £6,000 to family left sleeping in one room due to damp and mould

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An east London borough has been ordered to pay £6,000 to a family of six forced to share a single bedroom because of the amount of damp and mould in their property.
The Housing Ombudsman has ordered Barking and Dagenham London Borough Council to pay the fee to an unnamed resident who were left for two and a half years without the property being repaired.
Members of the family had various health conditions, including asthma, of which the council was aware. There was also a one-year-old baby living in the house.
Damp and mould can be a severely exacerbating factor for asthma, especially in the young.
However, the ombusdman said there was no evidence the council considered the case to be urgent and it took no action during the first COVID-19 lockdown.
Barking and Dagenham took a further month after restrictions were eased to act. It did not follow up on other repairs until the resident prompted it seven months later.
The landlord scheduled an inspection in its stage one response, which took place two months later. However, it made no follow-up appointments for repairs until after the resident had chased it several times the following month.
The ombudsman said the council, which owns more than 16,000 social homes, failed to communicate effectively with the resident over the next three months regarding the repairs, despite knowing the family was living in one room.
There was also no evidence it considered moving the family to temporary accommodation during the works.
The council stopped the works when the resident’s husband had a heart attack. But it still did not seriously consider moving them to temporary accommodation, despite a medical professional advising them to do so.
The council said it had completed works to two rooms and a decant was therefore unnecessary.
However, the resident said the dampness returned in those two rooms and the family still could not live in them. A later inspection showed these repairs were “substandard and ineffective”.
The landlord undertook another survey three months later and carried out repairs over the following 10 months, at the end of which it had completed the repairs.
On top of the compensation, the ombudsman ordered the council to apologise to the resident and find other ways to rebuild the relationship with the family.
The landlord must also send a qualified surveyor to see if any further works are needed and review the case to ensure it does not happen again.
Barking and Dagenham said it has now introduced a new compliance team as a result of the case. It also has a new approach to root cause identification by specialist surveyors to reduce repeated reporting of issues.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “The landlord had difficulty diagnosing the cause and completing effective repairs.
“While the COVID restrictions and a breakdown in trust between the resident and landlord did contribute to delays, the majority was as a result of the landlord’s inactions and mishandling of the repairs over a long period of time.
“This was unreasonable and caused distress for the family of six, who ended up having to occupy one room for a significant period. This should have led to the issue being addressed more urgently, especially with the presence of a one-year-old baby.
“There is a need for landlords to consider the urgency of their repairs when dealing with those who have a relevant health condition or where there are children involved. Temporary accommodation could have given the family a vital reprieve, but the landlord did not consider it until too late.”
Barking and Dagenham said in a statement provided to the ombudsman: “The council have recognised the failings in this case and the impact that this would have had on the family and the ability to enjoy their environment and for which we would offer our sincere apologies.
“As a council, it is important that we take complaints and use these as a basis to improve the services for our residents. As such, we have taken this complaint and determined several learning outcomes to improve the services which we offer all residents.
“We value the Housing Ombudsman and the work they undertake not only with the council but our residents ensuring that our processes are improved with our customers at the heart of decision making.”
The full report can be found here.
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