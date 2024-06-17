East London landlord reveals £800m redevelopment plan for 1,900 homes

The partnership has submitted an outline planning application for all phases of the masterplan, including detailed proposals for the first phase of development.

The aim of plans is to create “a safer and better place to live”. Hill and Poplar said they have worked closely with Teviot residents at every stage to ensure the plans meet the community’s needs and aspirations.

The new homes will be complemented by new open green and play spaces, shops, community and faith facilities, alongside improved infrastructure.

The plans for the regeneration of the Teviot Estate in Poplar, east London, with Hill Group will include 35% affordable homes delivered over four phases.

Phase one is set to deliver 475 homes, 45% of which will be affordable. Subject to approvals, the project is scheduled to start onsite at the end of 2025, with the first homes expected to be completed by 2028. The entire project is forecast to be completed by 2042.

Andy Hill, group chief executive of Hill, said: “The regeneration of Teviot is going to change the lives of thousands of residents, bringing high-quality homes and improved well-being.

“The community has been at the heart of the plans since conception and we are committed to delivering on our promises to residents, collaborating to create an improved neighbourhood for all.

“We know that people not only want better quality energy-efficient homes, but also improved access to jobs, more support for young people and less fear of crime, so we are pleased to reach this important milestone in rewriting the future for this community.”

The proposals will provide a wide range of benefits for local residents including provision for an improved mosque that will be at the heart of the development and delivered in the third phase. Green open spaces will be prioritised, with substantial improvements to Langdon Park brought forward in phase one and an informal play area for public use.