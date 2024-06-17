East London landlord reveals £800m redevelopment plan for 1,900 homes

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Poplar Harca has submitted plans alongside a major house builder to deliver 1,900 homes as part of an £800m development.
The plans for the regeneration of the Teviot Estate in Poplar, east London, with Hill Group will include 35% affordable homes delivered over four phases.
The new homes will be complemented by new open green and play spaces, shops, community and faith facilities, alongside improved infrastructure.
The aim of plans is to create “a safer and better place to live”. Hill and Poplar said they have worked closely with Teviot residents at every stage to ensure the plans meet the community’s needs and aspirations.
The partnership has submitted an outline planning application for all phases of the masterplan, including detailed proposals for the first phase of development.
Phase one is set to deliver 475 homes, 45% of which will be affordable. Subject to approvals, the project is scheduled to start onsite at the end of 2025, with the first homes expected to be completed by 2028. The entire project is forecast to be completed by 2042.
Andy Hill, group chief executive of Hill, said: “The regeneration of Teviot is going to change the lives of thousands of residents, bringing high-quality homes and improved well-being.
“The community has been at the heart of the plans since conception and we are committed to delivering on our promises to residents, collaborating to create an improved neighbourhood for all.
“We know that people not only want better quality energy-efficient homes, but also improved access to jobs, more support for young people and less fear of crime, so we are pleased to reach this important milestone in rewriting the future for this community.”
The proposals will provide a wide range of benefits for local residents including provision for an improved mosque that will be at the heart of the development and delivered in the third phase. Green open spaces will be prioritised, with substantial improvements to Langdon Park brought forward in phase one and an informal play area for public use.
The masterplan for the project, designed by leading architects BPTW, covers eight hectares and offers a wide range of homes from studios and apartments to family houses. The regeneration will feature new shops and commercial spaces, as well as a new multi-use community centre.
Over its 15-year duration, the initiative is set to generate over £278m in social value, which covers a wide range of community projects such as a new pontoon on the Limehouse Cut Canal, planned to open later this year, which will increase community access to water sports.
Paul Dooley, director of regeneration and development at Poplar Harca, said: “I am really pleased to reach this significant milestone for this important regeneration scheme. It is one step closer to delivering more affordable homes and community facilities for Tower Hamlets residents.
“In partnership with Hill Group, the project has already made a real impact in terms of social value. Local residents have been instrumental in shaping these plans and we are committed to making sure this exciting programme of regeneration reflects the things that matter most to them.”
In April, 3,200-home Tower Hamlets Community Housing (THCH) and 10,000-home Poplar Harca revealed that their planned merger would not go ahead. The associations did not give a reason as to why.
At the time, Anita Khan, chief executive of THCH, said: “While this decision hasn’t been easy, it’s been made with our residents’ best interests in mind.”
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