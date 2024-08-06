East Midlands contractor in talks with potential buyers for social housing arm

An East Midlands contractor is in talks with potential buyers for its struggling social housing arm #UKhousing

However, a spokesperson for the firm told Inside Housing that it had been approached by a number of parties who have expressed an interest in taking on the embattled social housing business, adding it was “hopeful of a positive outcome”.

Derby-based Hodgkinson Builders filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator at its social housebuilding division last week, citing a lack of government support for small subcontractors.

The construction firm featured in a BBC documentary series called Brickies, which ran from 2022-23. Ian Hodgkinson, the firm’s founder and managing director, is also a project manager on BBC One’s DIY SOS.

The firm had delivered 500 affordable homes for various registered providers, including Platform Housing Group, Stonewater, EMH Group, Jigsaw and Honeycomb Group.

In August 2023, it began work on its biggest scheme yet, a £12.7m, 67-home project in Chesterton, Staffordshire, for Your Housing. The scheme was expected to complete by 2025.

Hodgkinson Builders was founded in 1990 as a small bricklaying business specialising in commercial projects, before entering the new build and affordable housing spaces.

In July 2022, it launched Hodgkinson Homes, a division to sell its new homes on the open market.

Its commercial brickwork division will remain in operation.