East Midlands council appoints contractor to complete unfinished 106-home estate

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Nottingham City Council has appointed a new contractor to complete an unfinished and damaged housing estate.
Lovell Partnerships will work on the 106-home scheme, on the site of the former Eastglade School in Top Valley, which has stood dormant since September 2022.
Contractor Robert Woodhead oversaw the first phase of the project, comprising 53 homes, until the firm was placed into voluntary liquidation last autumn.
Since that time, the unfinished estate has suffered £30,000 worth of damage.
Council documents claimed the site has been prone to anti-social behaviour, such as break-ins, vandalism, stone throwing, fires and the theft of electric vehicle charging points.
Lovell began its work as principal contractor last month.
Nottingham Council documents said the firm will also deliver the second phase of homes, adding that “the preferred option is to retain Lovell on the scheme for continuity”.
Construction News reported that the first 53 homes are due for completion in January 2024, according to Lovell, which would be slightly ahead of the council’s estimation of February 2024.
Nottingham Council added that work on the second phase should start immediately after that, adding: “Failure to have the works follow on will lead to rent loss, security costs, insurance costs and an increased risk of anti-social behaviour.”
Lovell expects to complete the second phase by November 2024.
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