The city’s councillors first confirmed that they would take steps to close its ALMO, Nottingham City Homes (NCH), in May last year, after it was revealed that cash from the Housing Revenue Account (HRA) had been wrongly spent, taking the total up to £40m.

The £25.7m misspend comes on top of the more than £14m the council was found to have unlawfully transferred from its HRA to its general fund between 2014 and 2021.

In December 2021, it emerged that NCH transferred £15.8m, which was later revised down to £14.4m, to the council general fund over a period of six years.

At the time, the ALMO said that this was done under the council’s instruction.