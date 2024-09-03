East Midlands housing association names new chair

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Tuntum Housing Association has named Danielle Oum as its new chair.
Ms Oum replaces Junior Hemans in the role, who has been in post since 2015.
She is currently chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, chair of the charity Aquarius and a board member of Fusion21.
Ms Oum also spent three years as chair of West Midlands housing association WHG and has held several NHS trust chair roles.
She will be formally elected at Tuntum’s annual general meeting at the end of this month.
The Nottingham-based housing association is one of the largest independent Black and minority ethnic housing providers in the UK.
Ms Oum said: “Following the recent launch of Tuntum’s new corporate strategy 2024-27, which incorporates six clear priorities and a revised vision statement, a roadmap is firmly in place to ensure the association modernises at pace – whilst keeping its soul intact.”
She paid tribute to Mr Hemans, adding that his legacy would be “longlasting”.
Charmaine Simei, chief executive of Tuntum, said Ms Oum had “a strong leadership background in strategic development, stakeholder engagement and transformational change spanning the public, private and voluntary sectors”.
Ms Simei added that Mr Hemans had been “a uniquely influential figure” and thanked him for his service.
Mr Hemans said: “There have been many high points in that time, but I believe the best is yet to come for Tuntum.”
Earlier this year, the 1,600-home landlord regained its G1 status from the Regulator of Social Housing after it strengthened its governance.
Changes in leadership and development of Tuntum’s board “added organisational capacity” and improved the oversight and management of risks, the regulator said.
The housing association appointed Ms Simei, who was previously at Longhurst Group, as chief executive in October 2023.
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