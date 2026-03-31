East Midlands housing provider appoints new chair

Andy Murtha, RIC chair and board member, said: “My involvement reflects the RIC’s commitment to ensuring residents have a real say in governance and leadership at EMH. We were pleased to play such a meaningful role in the recruitment of the new chair.

“Residents met with all shortlisted candidates, asked questions that mattered to local communities, and fed honest, considered feedback into the selection process. It means a great deal to know that resident voices were not only heard but actively shaped this important decision.”

Patricia McCabe, vice-chair at EMH, said: “We are delighted to welcome Danielle. Her experience, her commitment to social purpose, and her impressive track record across housing and public services make her an outstanding choice to lead the board as we shape our new corporate plan.

“We look forward to working with her as we continue delivering homes and care that improve opportunities for people, and continue to sharpen our focus on customer engagement, equality, diversity and inclusion.

“On behalf of the board, I want to express our heartfelt thanks to David Russell for his exceptional leadership over nearly a decade. David has guided EMH through periods of significant change with clarity, compassion and integrity.

“His contribution to strengthening our governance and championing our values has been immense, and we wish him every happiness and continued success.”

The news follows an earlier announcement last week of EMH’s newly shaped executive team. Chris Jones has taken up a wider remit and additional responsibility as deputy chief executive; Joanne Tilley is now executive director of people and strategy; and Ian Davies was promoted from group director of property to executive director of quality homes.