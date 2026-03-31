East Midlands housing provider appoints new chair

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EMH Group has revealed a successor to Professor David Russell, who will step down as chair at the start of next month.
Danielle Oum is set to take up the role from 1 April and will bring extensive experience in the housing and care fields.
She has held the position of chair of the NHS Birmingham, Black Country and Solihull Integrated Care Board cluster; NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board; and housing association WHG.
Ms Oum also holds board member positions at Fusion21 and Waythrough, and is currently chair of Tuntum Housing Association, but plans to stand down from this role in September.
She began her career in publishing and went on to work in skills and employment roles at the Department for Work and Pensions, the Learning and Skills Council and The Conservation Volunteers.
Ms Oum said: “I am delighted to take on the role of chair of EMH at a time of significant demand for housing across the East Midlands, a region of stark socio-economic disparities.
“I look forward to working with EMH to maximise its resident-centred, values-driven approach, providing good-quality, well-maintained homes across a range of tenures as well as much-needed care and support services.”
Professor Russell has served as chair since 2017. Under his leadership, the Midlands-based landlord credited him with “navigating a period of growth and change, including executive transition, while maintaining a strong focus on performance, accountability and delivering for customers and communities”.
The landlord’s Resident Influence Committee (RIC) also played a role in the new chair’s recruitment.
Andy Murtha, RIC chair and board member, said: “My involvement reflects the RIC’s commitment to ensuring residents have a real say in governance and leadership at EMH. We were pleased to play such a meaningful role in the recruitment of the new chair.
“Residents met with all shortlisted candidates, asked questions that mattered to local communities, and fed honest, considered feedback into the selection process. It means a great deal to know that resident voices were not only heard but actively shaped this important decision.”
Patricia McCabe, vice-chair at EMH, said: “We are delighted to welcome Danielle. Her experience, her commitment to social purpose, and her impressive track record across housing and public services make her an outstanding choice to lead the board as we shape our new corporate plan.
“We look forward to working with her as we continue delivering homes and care that improve opportunities for people, and continue to sharpen our focus on customer engagement, equality, diversity and inclusion.
“On behalf of the board, I want to express our heartfelt thanks to David Russell for his exceptional leadership over nearly a decade. David has guided EMH through periods of significant change with clarity, compassion and integrity.
“His contribution to strengthening our governance and championing our values has been immense, and we wish him every happiness and continued success.”
The news follows an earlier announcement last week of EMH’s newly shaped executive team. Chris Jones has taken up a wider remit and additional responsibility as deputy chief executive; Joanne Tilley is now executive director of people and strategy; and Ian Davies was promoted from group director of property to executive director of quality homes.
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