East Midlands landlord borrows £100m under Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme

The loan is the second announced under the AHGS this month, after an £83.5m agreement with Wythenshawe Community Housing Group .

Nottingham Community Housing Association (NHCA), which manages around 10,500 homes, will use the funds to help build 450 new properties for social rent, affordable rent and shared ownership. It will also facilitate the delivery of £30m of improvement works to NHCA’s existing homes.

The AHGS was launched in 2020 and reopened in March with an extra £3bn. The scheme offers lower-cost fixed-rate loans of up to 30 years to registered providers to build affordable housing.

From March this year, for the first time, housing associations could also use the scheme to upgrade their existing homes. Investment manager Venn manages the scheme on behalf of the UK government.

Venn said the loan to NHCA, announced on 9 December, has a 12-year tenor. It was funded by the issuance of £200m of bonds under a new series maturing in December 2036 by Saltaire Finance, the funding vehicle for AHGS.