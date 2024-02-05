East of England-based landlords agree merger

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Two housing associations in the East of England have agreed a tie-up following a consultation with residents.
West Herts Homes will transfer its stock of 28 homes, as well as the management of seven properties on behalf of three local authorities and one private landlord, to Watford Community Housing following a consultation with their residents.
The merger will formally take place later this month and was agreed upon after the boards of both landlords agreed to the merger in January.
After the merger plans were first announced in November, West Herts Homes met with residents individually to provide advice, information and reassurance on the proposed transfer. Representatives from both associations also held a joint meeting for tenants.
Watford Community Housing was formed in 2007 and manages more than 6,800 homes across south-west Hertfordshire.
Tina Barnard, chief executive for Watford Community Housing, said: “We are delighted that West Herts Homes has chosen us for this transfer. We already have a strong presence in the communities served by West Herts Homes and we welcome the opportunity to help ensure that its residents continue to have good-quality homes and access to excellent services.
“We have a strong track record of delivering for our customers and communities, and together we can invest more in residents’ homes and provide the services and support they expect.”
West Herts Homes was founded in 1975 and delivers housing and support services to residents in Hemel Hempstead.
Paul Eastwood, chief executive for West Herts Homes, said: “For nearly 50 years West Herts Homes has had an excellent record of delivering personalised services to a client group of mostly vulnerable people.
“Having reviewed our position going forward, and mindful of the changes and future challenges within the housing sector, our board has decided that the best outcome for our residents and our staff team lies in merging with a larger landlord.
“After a detailed selection process, we chose Watford Community Housing as our preferred partner, and I am confident that the merger will be beneficial to both organisations and all those that we provide services to.”
There have been a number of mergers in the sector of late, including Stonewater’s takeover of a small South East housing association to form a new 39,000-home group last week.
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