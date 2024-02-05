East of England-based landlords agree merger

West Herts Homes will transfer its stock of 28 homes, as well as the management of seven properties on behalf of three local authorities and one private landlord, to Watford Community Housing following a consultation with their residents.

The merger will formally take place later this month and was agreed upon after the boards of both landlords agreed to the merger in January.

After the merger plans were first announced in November, West Herts Homes met with residents individually to provide advice, information and reassurance on the proposed transfer. Representatives from both associations also held a joint meeting for tenants.