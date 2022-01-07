East of England group secures £210m for new homes and decarbonisation push

A 7,000-home housing association has secured a £210m funding package as it aims to deliver more than 1,000 new homes and decarbonise its stock #UKhousing

Macquarie Asset Management, the infrastructure debt arm of the Australian investment bank Macquarie, provided £80m of the funds and said the investment features a "minimum" 30-year term.

Havebury Housing Partnership, which manages homes across the East of England, raised £150m through a private placement with Pension Insurance Corporation and Macquarie Asset Management, which attracted an undisclosed number of UK and US investors.

The firm, which has been stepping up its investments in the UK social housing sector, previously provided £75m in funding to Havebury in a 2017 deal as part of an overall £270m refinancing package.

Bury St Edmunds-based Havebury also agreed a new five-year £60m revolving credit facility with Lloyds Bank, one of its current lenders, in its latest round of funding. ESG targets would be incorporated in the facility, Havebury said.

The rate on both deals was not disclosed.

Havebury said that the pandemic had delayed some projects in its last financial year but that it is “committed” to delivering 250 new homes a year by 2028. Overall, it plans to build 1,250 homes in the five years to 2027/28.