East of England housing association consortium appoints new chair

BuildEast, which is made up of 17 housing associations in the East of England, has promoted vice-chair James Francis to chair the board due to incumbent Mary Gibbons stepping down.

Ms Gibbons chaired the consortium while chief executive of housing association CHP, but is now stepping down due to moving to be the boss of South East-based association Moat later this month.

Moat is based outside of the East of England and is not a member of BuildEast.