East of England housing association consortium appoints new chair

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A large partnership of housing associations based in the East of England has appointed a new chair and vice-chair.
BuildEast, which is made up of 17 housing associations in the East of England, has promoted vice-chair James Francis to chair the board due to incumbent Mary Gibbons stepping down.
Ms Gibbons chaired the consortium while chief executive of housing association CHP, but is now stepping down due to moving to be the boss of South East-based association Moat later this month.
Moat is based outside of the East of England and is not a member of BuildEast.
Mr Francis is chief executive of Saffron Housing Trust, having moved from Southern Housing Group to take up the position in May 2019.
In his time at Saffron, he has seen the South Norfolk-based housing association’s governance rating upgraded from G2 to G1 and developed a new strategy and membership model with tenants and community leaders.
On his promotion, Mr Francis said: “Our members will provide one in every five new homes across the East of England this year. BuildEast has a vital role to play in demonstrating how positive partnership and practice can increase our reach, influence the regional agenda and rise to challenges tenants and their communities face.”
Emma Palmer, chief executive of Eastlight Community Homes, has also been appointed to the board, taking over the position of vice-chair.
She has been leading consortium’s work on diversity, equality and inclusion for the past year.
Ensuring the partnership’s organisations are diverse, inclusive and promote equality is one of the BuildEast’s four stated priorities, along with understanding housing needs, achieving net zero and delivering a collective response to the Social Housing White Paper.
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