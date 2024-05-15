East of England housing consortium appoints new chair

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BuildEast, a large partnership of 15 housing associations in the East of England, has appointed Emma Palmer as its new chair.
Ms Palmer takes on the role alongside her position as the chief executive of Eastlight Community Homes.
She succeeds James Francis, chief executive of Saffron Housing Trust, who has been chair of BuildEast since April 2022, when Ms Palmer became vice-chair.
Ms Palmer has been credited with influencing and promoting diversity, equality and inclusion in housing associations across the region.
Ms Palmer also led the collective response of the consortium’s members to the recent Awaab’s Law consultation.
On her appointment, Ms Palmer said: “BuildEast plays a vital role in demonstrating the positive influence housing associations have on meeting local housing needs and supporting communities.
“In today’s world, it is more important than ever that housing associations create more equitable and inclusive workplaces that are reflective of the residents and communities in which we serve, and creating environments where residents can live safely and independently in their homes.
“I would like to thank James for his work as chair, and I’m looking forward to maintaining the momentum that BuildEast has.”
Under Ms Palmer’s leadership, the partnership aims to consult on the efficiencies of its repair services and work with the National Housing Federation to ensure leaders are well informed about what is next for housing associations and residents in the East.
They also plan to meet the Housing Ombudsman to discuss how to deliver the right outcomes for residents, and continue their work on diversity, equality and inclusion.
The latest Spotlight report from the watchdog focused on the experiences of vulnerable residents.
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