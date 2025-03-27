Thrive Homes’ outlook has been revised from a stable rating, as S&P said the group’s business strategy risked “increased debt”.

However, the Hertfordshire-based landlord kept its A+ credit rating from S&P.

In a new report, the rating agency said it expected Thrive’s increased investment in existing homes to weaken its margins to below 30% up until the end of the 2026-27 financial year.

As part of the spending, Thrive was tackling a “backlog” of repairs and maintenance, S&P said.