Hertfordshire-based landlord names new chief executive

Mr Richmond is currently deputy chief executive at WCH, a role he has held since 2020. Prior to this, he was WCH’s group director of finance and resources.

He will replace Elspeth Mackenzie, who announced this summer she planned to retire after 15 years at the helm .

Thrive Homes said Mr Richmond had “a proven track record of driving organisational growth and transformation”. WCH received C1, G1 and V1 consumer, governance and viability ratings from the Regulator of Social Housing in July.

Mr Richmond is a qualified accountant with an MBA from Cranfield University. He worked in financial services for 15 years, including as finance director for insurer AXA UK.

He is currently a board trustee of charity Crohn’s and Colitis UK and previously served as a non-executive director at Peter Bedford Housing Association, which works with socially excluded adults in north-east London.

Mr Richmond said: “Thrive’s purpose and mission resonates deeply with me – and I am excited to take up the challenge of ensuring that individuals and families have good-quality homes in which they can thrive.