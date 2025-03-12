East of England landlord secures £32m funding from major bank

Orwell Housing Association, which manages around 4,300 homes, has secured the lending which includes a refinancing of existing facilities and an undisclosed amount of new funding.

The length of term and the interest rate on the new RCF were not disclosed.

The borrowing is the latest deal to come from NatWest, which has pledged to arrange £7.5bn in loans for the sector by the end of 2026. The bank last month upgraded this from the £5bn figure announced a year ago.