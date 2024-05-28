East of England landlord sees credit rating upgraded

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Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has upgraded the credit rating of a housing provider in the East of England.
Cross Keys Homes was upgraded from A to A+ by the credit rating agency, with a stable outlook.
S&P said it projected Cross Keys would “maintain strong key financial metrics” over the next three years, despite increased investments in existing homes.
The Peterborough-headquartered landlord had shown “prudent financial policies” and flexibility on maintenance and development costs, it added, which will allow it to manage debt increases and support interest coverage improvement.
S&P predicted that Cross Keys’ margins would remain close to 30% over the next three years, despite a plan to increase investment in existing homes amid increasing demand for repairs.
It said that rising revenue from Cross Keys’ core social housing portfolio will enable it to manage this higher investment. At the same time, its vacancy rates have averaged 0.5% over the past three years, compared with the 1.7% market average in England over the same period.
S&P added that the landlord had “headroom in its maintenance and development programme” and had identified several cost-saving measures that could be taken, should its financial indicators weaken.
Cross Keys keeps 60% of its development programme uncommitted, which would allow it to react “promptly” to support its credit metrics if needed.
Although the landlord will rely “predominantly on debt” to fund its development plan, S&P said this debt increase “will be moderate”.
“We forecast the group will maintain high capital expenditure in the current year, then gradually decrease it thereafter, since one of its largest development schemes will be completed,” it said.
The agency expected that Cross Keys’ exposure to sales risk, including that related to joint ventures, will be contained at less than 20% of the landlord’s operating revenue.
“We further expect that the group will not undertake open-market sales and will limit its sales activity to shared ownership,” it added.
In addition, almost all of Cross Keys’ homes have already achieved Energy Performance Certificate Band C standards, putting it ahead of other social housing providers.
The landlord has its own funding vehicle, Cambridgeshire Housing Capital, which recently issued a £250m bond to lend to the housing association. S&P also raised its issue rating on this bond from A to A+.
S&P said it could lower its rating if it saw “material changes” in Cross Keys’ strategic and financial direction, for example, if management “loosened control of costs” or increased debt-funded development materially beyond projections.
However, the agency could also raise its rating if Cross Keys “manages to control costs” and contain an expected increase in investments in existing homes.
This could lead to “a sustained improvement” in financial performance, which could strengthen the group’s interest coverage and liquidity position.
Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys, said: “I am absolutely delighted that our hard work has been recognised by S&P through this upgrade.
“Despite the extensive economic pressures facing the country and the housing sector, we have remained flexible and able to respond to the constantly changing economic and political landscape.
“While we remain determined to build new, desperately needed, affordable homes, our primary commitment remains with our existing residents and communities.
“I am extremely proud that we continue to provide our residents not only with the high-quality homes they need, but also with the additional support of our community investment programme, independent living solutions for older people and a determination to keep on supporting vibrant, successful and thriving communities.”
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