East of England landlord sees credit rating upgraded

Cross Keys Homes was upgraded from A to A+ by the credit rating agency, with a stable outlook.

S&P said it projected Cross Keys would “maintain strong key financial metrics” over the next three years, despite increased investments in existing homes.

The Peterborough-headquartered landlord had shown “prudent financial policies” and flexibility on maintenance and development costs, it added, which will allow it to manage debt increases and support interest coverage improvement.

S&P predicted that Cross Keys’ margins would remain close to 30% over the next three years, despite a plan to increase investment in existing homes amid increasing demand for repairs.