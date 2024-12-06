East of England landlords urged to strengthen link between health and housing in new report

The Healthy Homes in the East of England report outlined five guiding principles that integrated care systems (ICSs) can use to strengthen the link between health and housing.

The principles are: establishing a shared story, aligning strategies, engaging and understanding partners, agreeing on roles and accountabilities, and focusing on the frontline.

Emma Palmer, chair of BuildEast and chief executive of Eastlight Community Homes, said: “Health and housing providers, alongside local government, must work together if we are to improve the health and well-being of our residents and communities.

“The Healthy Homes report, led by the East of England Local Government Association (EELGA), is a positive step forward to aligning sector strategies and supporting integrated care systems in our shared mission to improve public health.”