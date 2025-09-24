Eastern Scotland needs half of the country’s new affordable homes over next five years

“The need for social housing is increasing and yet Scotland is not building anywhere near enough to meet demand.”

Callum Chomczuk, national director for CIH Scotland, said the government’s announcement of the £4.9bn investment is a “welcome step in the right direction” but “fails to meet Scotland’s social and affordable housing need and resolve the housing emergency”.

“We hope that this full report sets the context for cross-party consensus on housing policy for Scotland, and that our MSPs build on the priorities set out by the Scottish government and prioritise the financing and delivery of more than 75,000 social and affordable homes in the next parliament.”

Richard Meade, chief executive of the SFHA, also welcomed the long-term funding for the housing budget set out earlier this month.

“The research is clear that Scotland will need over 15,000 social and affordable homes per year and total public investment of at least £8.2bn over the course of the next parliament," he said.

“Beyond just numbers, these homes must be the right types of homes built in the right places, something which is underlined by the scale of need in the east of Scotland particularly.”

Asked for comment, Ms McAllan claimed the Scottish government has a strong track record in affordable housing, pointing to statistics showing it had supported the delivery of over 139,000 affordable homes since 2007, including more than 90,000 for social rent.

“However, I want to go further and faster, ensuring that the entire housing sector, public and private, plays its part in delivering the homes we need,” she added.

“That is why I have set out in my Housing Emergency Action Plan a commitment of up to £4.9bn through a mix of public and private sector-leveraged investment over the next four years, further details of which will be published in the Spending Review.

“This long-term certainty and increase in funding will support a significant increase in delivery of around 36,000 affordable homes and provide up to 24,000 children with a warm, safe home.”

She stressed the planning system will be “key” to unlocking housing delivery and highlighted a planned notification direction to planning authorities allowing ministers to monitor how policy is applied and intervene when necessary.

Last week, Ms McAllan confirmed to Inside Housing that the SNP-led administration is still aiming to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032.

But she said it is unrealistic to expect that 15,000 affordable homes could be built in the country per year at the moment, since this would require an unrealistic level of spending amid a squeeze on public finances.