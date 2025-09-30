Eastlight chief executive appointed as government ambassador for accessible housing

Emma Palmer, who leads the 14,600-home Essex-based landlord, will use the role to help drive improvements in housing accessibility and the quality of the sector’s services for disabled people.

In the voluntary position, Ms Palmer will work across the housing system to highlight good practice, challenge inaccessible design and service delivery, and contribute to the development of inclusive policy.

The disability and access ambassador programme is led by the government’s Office for Equality and Opportunity and is part of efforts to create a more inclusive society for disabled people.