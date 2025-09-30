Eastlight chief executive appointed as government ambassador for accessible housing

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The chief executive of Eastlight Community Homes has taken on a new role as the government’s disability and access ambassador for housing.
Emma Palmer, who leads the 14,600-home Essex-based landlord, will use the role to help drive improvements in housing accessibility and the quality of the sector’s services for disabled people.
In the voluntary position, Ms Palmer will work across the housing system to highlight good practice, challenge inaccessible design and service delivery, and contribute to the development of inclusive policy.
The disability and access ambassador programme is led by the government’s Office for Equality and Opportunity and is part of efforts to create a more inclusive society for disabled people.
It includes 20 ambassadors from different sectors selected for their expertise, their commitment to change and their ability to shape conversation and policy within their sectors.
Ms Palmer also sits on the board of A2Dominion and is chair of Build East, a consortium of 15 housing associations in the East of England.
Commenting on her appointment, Ms Palmer said: “It’s a real honour to be appointed to this national role. Every part of the housing sector – whether social, public or private – plays a vital role in shaping the environments we live in.
“Homes and communities must work for everyone, and that includes being accessible and inclusive by design.
“I’m proud to represent the housing sector at a national level, and I look forward to learning from others, sharing progress and driving forward the change disabled people rightly expect.”
Eastlight became a founding partner of disability inclusion organisation Purple in 2023, following several years of work improving the disabled customer experience, diversifying recruitment practices and supporting inclusive leadership.
Sir Stephen Timms, minister for social security and disability, said: “I am very pleased to be working with this impressive group of senior leaders, whose expertise and enthusiasm engenders positive changes in accessibility for disabled people.”
The ambassador programme will run for one year initially, with the option of a further two-year extension.
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